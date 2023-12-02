The SBU explained that Poroshenko was banned from leaving Ukraine due to a meeting with Orban

The ex-leader of Ukraine, chairman of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko was not allowed to go abroad for a business trip to the USA and Poland.

He noted that the decision on the business trip was signed by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, but the border guards did not let the politician through. Poroshenko believes that the State Border Service employees acted on the instructions of the Office of the President of the country Vladimir Zelensky. He emphasized that these people had nothing to do with it, the “criminal orders” to the major were sent down from above.

The leader of European Solidarity said that he was scheduled to attend the International Democratic Union (IDU) summit in Washington, where he intended to meet with congressional Republicans and Democrats and seek increased financial and military assistance to Kyiv. In Warsaw, the ex-president planned to discuss the unblocking of the border by Polish carriers.

This is the position of the Office of Vladimir Zelensky. This is anti-Ukrainian sabotage. This is not just obstructing the diplomatic work of my entire team. And, unfortunately, a blow to the defense capability of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko former President of Ukraine

Later, a video of Poroshenko’s conversation with representatives of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine was published. At the checkpoint, the politician’s car was stopped by the head of the checkpoint, who showed him an order from the Ukrainian parliament banning him from leaving. Having looked at the document, the ex-president called it fake, accusing the border guard of disrupting his meeting on the basis of a “filka letter.”

The State Border Service explained the refusal to release Poroshenko by the decision to cancel business trips

Representative of the State Border Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko said that Poroshenko was denied permission to leave the country because the department had confirmation of the cancellation of business trips to the United States and Poland.

The official recalled that during martial law, people’s deputies have the right to cross the border only on the basis of relevant decisions on official trips.

Regarding MP Poroshenko, the border guards have confirmation that his business trip abroad has been cancelled. That is why he was not allowed to cross the state border of Ukraine Andrey Demchenko representative of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Ukrainian parliamentarian Alexey Goncharenko said that the order previously issued by Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk on Poroshenko’s business trip was canceled by Deputy Speaker Alexander Kornienko.

In July, the deputy reported that officials and deputies were prohibited from leaving Ukraine. He explained that for everyone who wants to leave the country, the Office of the President makes a separate decision.

SBU explained the refusal to release Poroshenko due to fears of Russian interference

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said it recommended that Ukrainian authorities not allow Poroshenko to leave the country for fear of Russian interference.

According to the department, the politician planned to meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who “systematically expresses an anti-Ukrainian position” and proposes lifting sanctions from Russia.

The SBU appealed to the office of the president, the Cabinet of Ministers and the Verkhovna Rada with a proposal to take such information into account when coordinating and planning foreign business trips of Ukrainian delegations.

Therefore, the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada did not provide permission for a foreign business trip to the Ukrainian deputy, who should become an instrument in the hands of the Russian special services SBU

Verkhovna Rada Deputy Alexey Goncharenko in Telegram-channel said that the Ukrainian authorities also did not sign a business trip to the United States for his colleagues Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, Irina Gerashchenko and Maria Ionova. They had confirmed meetings at Congress, the Pentagon, the State Department and think tanks.

This is not the first time Poroshenko has been denied permission to leave Ukraine.

On May 27 last year, Poroshenko was already denied permission to leave Ukraine. Border guards turned his car around at the Rava Russkaya checkpoint of the Lviv customs office, despite the fact that the politician was included in the Ukrainian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Vilnius and was supposed to speak at the summit of the European People’s Party. The next day, the ex-president again unsuccessfully tried to leave the country.

Irina Gerashchenko, a deputy of Poroshenko’s party in the Verkhovna Rada “European Solidarity”, said that all business trips were agreed upon and signed by the Chairman of the Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, and he also has invitations from the host party.

The parliamentarian clarified that the politician was not released from Ukraine without explanation. At the same time, she added, officers of the State Border Service “were talking nonsense about a fake or canceled order.”

Later it became known that the ex-president was unable to leave the country due to problems with documents – the QR code on his copy of the order of the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk on the business trip could not be read.

On May 30, Poroshenko addressed the current head of state, Vladimir Zelensky, with an open letter, in which he asked to be released abroad. On the same day, on the third attempt, the politician was able to leave Ukraine.

Former Verkhovna Rada deputy Ilya Kiva, commenting on the incident, advised the former Ukrainian leader to ask for political asylum from Russian President Vladimir Putin.