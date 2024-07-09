Tensions in Barcelona, ​​Spain, around mass tourism have reached a new point during this summer with Anti-tourism protesters using water pistols to spray tourists in various parts of the city.

These types of demonstrations and other protests have been organized by groups such as the Assembly of Barriers for the Decrease in Tourism (ABDT), which criticizes the negative impact of excessive tourism on local life and the environment.

Over the past few days, activists have carried out several symbolic actions, Using water guns to get attention about what they consider a tourist invasion that negatively affects the residents of Barcelona by shouting at them “come home”, referring to that “empty the country of tourism.”

These attacks are part of a broader series of protests that seek to highlight problems such as rising rental prices, the massification of public space and precariousness employment in the tourism sector.

But this It has not been the only time that tourists have been attacked by Spanish citizens, since on June 20, 2022 the protests also included the blocking of a Tourist Bus on the Rambla, where protesters carried banners with slogans such as “Less tourism, more life” and “Stop the Tourist Bus”.

How many tourists come to Spain each year?

According to the Road genius website, in 2023 Spain received a record of 85.1 million international touristsexceeding the figure of 83.5 million in 2019the year before the covid-19 pandemic. This increase represents a growth of 19 percent in compared to the previous year.

The main countries of origin of these tourists were the United Kingdom, France and Germany. This massive flow of visitors generated significant revenues, reaching 108.7 billion euros, 25 percent more than in 2022.

The most popular regions among tourists were Catalonia, including Barcelona, followed by the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands. These areas experienced a notable increase in the number of visitors, contributing significantly to the local economy and the national tourism sector.

How many Colombians enter the European country each year?

Spain remains one of the preferred destinations for Colombians to travel to. According to data from Migration Colombia, 1,029,262 nationals traveled to that country between January and December 2022, being one of the three preferred destinations for Colombians after the USA (3.1 million travelers in 2022) and Mexico (1.4 million travelers in 2022).

According to data from the same entity, 519,000 of the Colombianss who traveled to Spain in 2022 They did it for tourism reasons, while 440,614 did so to reside in that country.

