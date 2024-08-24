At least two cars were set on fire in the early hours of Saturday, August 24, in front of the synagogue in La Grande-Motte, in the south of France. One of the two contained a gas bottle that exploded. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin announced their visit to the scene of the incident, which has been described as “criminal.” The National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor’s Office has taken over the investigation into the incident.

