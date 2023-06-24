Anti-terrorist operation regime introduced in Moscow and Moscow region

In Moscow and the Moscow region, a counter-terrorist operation (CTO) regime was introduced. The introduction was announced by the national anti-terrorism committee, the statement leads RIA News.

It is specified that the regime was announced to prevent possible terrorist attacks.

The Kremlin announced Putin’s appeal in the near future.

Earlier it was reported that a criminal case was initiated against the head of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin on the fact of organizing an armed rebellion. The reason was the accusations of the head of the PMC against the Russian military in striking at the rear camps of the company, as well as the subsequent threats to use force and destroy everyone who blocks the path of the PMC fighters, “including any checkpoints, any aircraft.”