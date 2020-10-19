Three days after the terrorist attack on Samuel Paty, the executive at announced Monday, October 19, that police operations were underway against dozens of individuals. A search is underway in the premises of the association Ummah Charity. The association would have launched a jackpot in favor of the student’s parent who was behind the sling against the murdered teacher. The day after the Defense Council, these searches are part of the political response launched Monday, October 19 by Gérald Darmanin



The Minister of the Interior announces the massive control of associations suspected of radical abuses: “Fifty associative structures, 51 to be exact, will see a certain number of visits from State services all week long and several of them, at my suggestion, will be dissolved at the Council of Ministers“. Gerald Darmanin also announced the arrest of individuals from the radical Islamist movement, ensuring: “Not a minute’s respite for the enemies of the Republic.“

The JT

The other subjects of the news