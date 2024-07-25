Large-scale anti-terrorist operation across Belgium: after a wave of searches Seven people suspected of being linked to a terrorist group preparing an attack were arrested. The Belgian federal prosecutor’s office announced. The searches took place in the cities of Seraing, Antwerp, Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, Menen, Bourg-Léopold, Liège, Kortrijk, Ghent and Zonhoven.

The prosecutor’s office reports that “fourteen searches were carried out this Thursday by the federal judicial police of Antwerp at the request of an investigating judge specializing in terrorism matters.” The suspects will now be questioned and the investigating judge will later decide whether to issue an arrest warrant.. “All the persons involved are suspected of participating in the activities of a terrorist group, financing terrorism and preparing a terrorist attack,” the prosecutor’s office said, specifying that “their specific objectives have not yet been determined.”