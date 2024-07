A plaque for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games appears on the street outside the Olympic Village in Saint Denis, north of the capital | Photo: EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

French authorities reported on Monday night (15) that a soldier from the anti-terrorism force was stabbed at a train station in central Paris.

The incident takes place on the eve of the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, scheduled for this month.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin posted a statement on the social network X: “A soldier from Operation Sentinel was stabbed while patrolling the Gare de l’Est in Paris. He is not in a serious condition. The perpetrator has been arrested,” he said.

The Paris prosecutor’s office issued a statement on the incident, saying the case was under investigation for attempted murder. The suspect’s identity was being confirmed, the prosecutor’s office said.

The French capital is under maximum security alert 10 days before the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics.

In total, 30,000 police officers were mobilized to work daily during the Olympic Games, which take place between July 26 and August 11.

Operation Sentinel was created in 2015 following the terrorist attack on the French newspaper Charlie Hebdo.