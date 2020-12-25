Anti-militant operations of the security forces continue in Jammu and Kashmir even in the midst of severe cold. Meanwhile, in the Shopian district on Friday, an encounter between the assessors and the security forces has come up. According to the information, one or two terrorists may be surrounded in the encounter. The security forces are engaged in carrying out the operation jointly with the state police.A police officer gave this information. He said that the terrorists had been reported to be hiding in the Kanigam area of ​​Shopian. On the basis of information, a joint team of security forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a search operation and surrounded the militants in the area. Meanwhile, the terrorists saw themselves surrounded and fired on the security forces.

Firing is going on from both sides till the final news and detailed details are yet to be found. It is being told that one to two terrorists may be surrounded in the encounter. It is worth noting that earlier in Tral area a terrorist assistant was arrested.