I.n Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris, a teacher was allegedly beheaded by an Islamist on Friday afternoon. The news comes as a shock because the victim is a history teacher who is said to have recently shown his students the Mohammed cartoons in the satirical newspaper “Charlie Hebdo”.

There were initially contradicting reports on the identity of the perpetrator. There were French media that reported that the perpetrator killed during the police intervention was the father of a student of the history teacher. He deliberately pursued the educator in order to “punish” him for insulting the prophet in front of the children. Others said the attacker was an 18-year-old Moscow-born Chechen man. The police did not initially confirm this.

President Emmanuel Macron immediately convened a crisis team and visited the crime scene on Friday evening. On the spot, the president described the act as a “clearly Islamist attack”. The visibly ailing Macron said: “One of our fellow citizens was murdered today because he was teaching, because he taught students the freedom of expression, the freedom to believe and not to believe.” The President gave no details of the course of the crime and referred to the public prosecutor which will express itself in a few hours. “I call on all of our compatriots to stand together, to be united (…)”, said Macron. “You won’t get away with it,” he said, referring to violence and terrorists.

The newspaper “Le Parisien” reported, citing investigators, that the perpetrator was a threat known to the police. His police files were marked S for “security risk,” it said. The history teacher is said to have been threatened in the past few days on social networks by parents who were bothered by his teaching on freedom of the press. On October 5, a parents’ association run by Muslim parents reportedly submitted a complaint to the school management because the teacher was spreading “Islamophobic” ideas in the classroom, wrote “Le Parisien”. The case was known in the Ministry of Education. Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer had recently announced that he wanted to step up the fight for secularism in the classrooms.

The Charlie Hebdo Trial is currently underway in Paris. The terrorists’ helpers who broke into the editorial office of the satirical newspaper “Charlie Hebdo” on January 7, 2015, will have to stand trial until mid-November. The newspaper had reprinted the Mohammed cartoons at the start of the trial, which the teacher is said to have taken as an opportunity to show them to his predominantly Muslim students in order to raise awareness of the issue of freedom of expression and freedom of the press. The teacher taught at a secondary school (Collège) in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine. The tranquil city on the Seine has long been known for its mayor, the former socialist prime minister Michel Rocard.

When the police arrived at the crime scene, a residential area in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, around 5:30 p.m., the perpetrator was still with the victim and threatened the police officers with his weapons before he fled. According to initial information, he is said to have had a knife and a firearm. The officials warned residents via Twitter. The quarter was cordoned off extensively. The police officers were able to bring the alleged perpetrator in the neighboring community of Eragny. He resisted and tried to attack the officers, so that they took up their firearms. The attacker is said to have shouted “Allahu Akbar” (God is great) after the crime. The man died from the gunshot wounds, as the police confirmed. The terror prosecutor is investigating.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin interrupted a trip to Morocco to come to the crime scene. He announced the establishment of a crisis team with President Macron and Prime Minister Castex. Castex also wanted to go to Conflans-Sainte-Honorine immediately. There is a large police station in the city that is responsible for the surrounding socially disadvantaged areas. The district also has a unit specializing in crime and Islamism, the so-called Anti-Crime Brigade (BAC). The mayor of Eragny, Thibault Humbert, praised the rapid intervention of the police. The attack was said to have been of “terrible violence”. Marine Le Pen, leader of the right-wing populist party Rassemblement National, said: “Islamism has declared war on us. We have to force him out of our country. “

France has been rocked by Islamist attacks for years – more than 250 people died. Therefore, people are almost always aware of the threat of terrorism. Only a few weeks ago there had been a knife attack in front of the former editorial building of the satirical magazine “Charlie Hebdo”.