“Another anti-stress watermelon in one of the chain stores,” the channel administrators signed the video.

In the footage, a visitor to the outlet presses on the fetus with her fingers. Its rind is very dented, which makes the watermelon look more like a rubber ball.

“It’s definitely not rubber?”, “Take it, drink watermelon juice at home and you don’t need to pick out the bones”, “Of course, if everyone comes up and crushes, that’s how it will become”, “Are these balls for children?” users commented.

Previously, Muscovites were advised to choose watermelons with a hard and shiny rind.