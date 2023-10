For 7 out of 10 Italians, video games help fight stress. In particular, for 58% of Italians who responded to the survey, video games reduce anxiety and 45% reduce loneliness. The global study ‘The power of game’ was conducted on a sample of approximately 13 thousand gamers from 12 countries around the world, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, South Korea, France , Germany, Japan, Great Britain, Poland, Spain, the United States and Italy itself.