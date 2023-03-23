Genoa – They have been installed in the area outside the center of Genoa the signs – about a hundred in all – that they report the new bans envisaged by the anti-smog ordinance for polluting vehicles in force since March 1st. Date on which a period of tolerance and awareness launched by the Municipality for the first few weeks had begun: now they will arrive the fines. The fines, based on the highway code, vary from 168 to 678 euros (117.60 euros to a lesser extent). In the event of a recurrence within a two-year period, the driving license will be suspended from 15 to 30 days.

From now on, therefore, if local police officers come across a non-compliant vehicle during ordinary activity, they will have to fine it. “In any case, there will be no targeted checks,” said city councilor Sergio Gambino.

As regards the first three weeks of entry into force of the ordinance there are no official data, also because the police limited themselves to informing citizens about the new rules.