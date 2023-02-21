Genoa – With the entry into force of the anti-smog ordinance from March 1, driving bans in the city for the most polluting vehicles will come into force in Genoa. An exemption is foreseen for those who have made or will make a request in the next few days to have their vehicle classified as vintage.

There are five associations and bodies authorized to certify two or four-wheeled vehicles as historic. Applications must be submitted online, and you must wait at least twenty days for a response. The expenses are high but for insurance and road tax the costs are lower than for normal means.