Genoa – With the entry into force of the anti-smog ordinance from March 1, driving bans in the city for the most polluting vehicles will come into force in Genoa. An exemption is foreseen for those who have made or will make a request in the next few days to have their vehicle classified as vintage.
There are five associations and bodies authorized to certify two or four-wheeled vehicles as historic. Applications must be submitted online, and you must wait at least twenty days for a response. The expenses are high but for insurance and road tax the costs are lower than for normal means.
- Where to request registration in the register of historic cars or motorcycles?
Five nationally authorized bodies, listed in article 60, fourth paragraph, of the Highway Code: Automotoclub storico italiano (Asi), Italian motorcycle federation or Fmi, Italian Fiat register, Alfa Romeo and Lancia. ASI and IMF are divided into clubs and local sections, the other three registers have a more limited presence.
- How long does it take to issue the necessary certificate?
If the documentation provided is adequate and the vehicle passes the examination of the commission, the time that passes from the sending of the application to the registration in the register is approximately twenty days. But hitches are lurking. It is therefore necessary to follow the rules and send everything necessary: a copy of the booklet, of the identity card and of the title of ownership, and seven photographs of the vehicle.
- What is the basic requirement to be able to register?
The basic requirement is personal data. In order to be admitted to the register, the vehicle must be at least twenty years and one day old. There are then two different procedures: the first, which is valid in 95% of cases, is reserved for vehicles equipped with a regular license plate and booklet or single document of circulation and ownership; the second concerns those vehicles that do not have a booklet, or have been removed from the public vehicle register, or imported from abroad or of unknown origin.
- Should photographs be attached to the application form?
Yes, in digital format, on a neutral background, without accessories on board. For cars, there are six photos: rear left side three-quarter view, front right side three-quarter view, front seats, chassis number, internal engine view, identification plate. In the case of motorcycles, photograph the left side, right side, front and rear, engine and chassis number, chassis at a distance of one meter from the side on which the number is located, homologation number if present on the chassis. Keep the handlebars straight. By background we mean both the floor and the wall: avoid two-tone and stone walls, but also the shutters.
- Do the bodywork, cockpit and engine need to be well preserved?
It is another of the fundamental requirements. Not even the rust of the spokes of the wheels is allowed, so you have to arm yourself with liquid metal cleaner and polish. Not only good conservation is required, but a conservation of the original state. The engine may be new, but of the same type as the genuine one. The color may have changed over time, as long as the new one was among the colors available for that model in the year the vehicle was first purchased.
- Can the registration procedure be done online?
It depends on the type of vehicle and registry. For ASI it is necessary to contact one of the local clubs, of which there are two in Liguria, in Genoa and Santa Margherita Ligure. For Fiat, Lancia, Alfa Romeo and Federmoto registers, registration can be done online. The commission will examine the photos and documents attached to the application. However, if the car or motorbike were no longer in circulation, they will have to be re-registered and therefore transported to the motorisation, on a trolley, for the necessary checks.
- Are there any insurance benefits?
Yes, in general, registration in the register of historic cars or motorbikes gives access to insurance policies at advantageous prices, with affiliated companies. The cost of insurance for historic cars is on average between 100 and 130 euros, for motorbikes the company affiliated with the Italian Motorcycle Federation offers a policy for 90 euros a year, with no deductible in the event of an accident and without distinction rate between motorcycles, over fifty cubic centimeters of engine capacity, and mopeds, under 50 cc.
- What is the purpose of the register of historic cars and motorcycles?
With registration in the register, the vehicle becomes of “historical and collector’s” interest. It can be put back into circulation if it was not, after re-registration in the public vehicle register. A historic vehicle, and this is what makes it of particular interest today, on the eve of the ordinance of the Municipality of Genoa which limits traffic in the city, can also circulate in areas with transit limited to less polluting vehicles, provided that the exemptions foresee. A historic motorbike is also exempt from the obligation to circulate with the lights on during the day.
- Is it always necessary to pay the stamp duty for a historic car or motorbike?
Yes, but at a reduced price. For vehicles over thirty years of age, the cost of the road tax is 28.40 euros for cars, 11.36 for motorbikes, while from 20 to 29 years of age the payment is at a reduced rate of 50% compared to the normal rate. For vehicles over 30 years old, there are no penalties for late payment. The driver must always have the receipt with him.
- How much does it cost to register for historic cars and motorbikes?
One hundred euros for cars, unless one is an ASI member, in which case he pays twenty euros (the ASI card costs one hundred and twenty euros a year) and eighty euros for motorbikes. However, an intervention on the bodywork may be necessary, which must be intact and in good condition: and this, inevitably, increases costs.
