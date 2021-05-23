ofCindy Boden shut down

Söder wants tougher action against hostility towards Jews. CSU regional group leader Dobrindt expects the deportation of asylum seekers after hate demos against Israel.

Munich / Berlin – Penalties against anti-Semitism have been much discussed topics again since the renewed escalation in the Middle East conflict and its echo on German streets. Israel flags burned, stones were thrown at synagogues, hatred and agitation were spread during demonstrations. Demonstrations will also take place at Pentecost. Chancellor Angela Merkel * made it clear in her video podcast on Saturday: “Anyone who brings hatred of Jews onto our streets, whoever expresses hatred of the people, is outside of our Basic Law. Such acts must be punished consistently and have noticeable consequences for the perpetrators. “

CSU leader Markus Söder * also calls for tougher action against hostility towards Jews. “Anti-Semitism – including everyday anti-Semitism – is a serious offense. We should also operate with higher penalties, ”said the Bavarian Prime Minister to the newspapers Funke media group. Söder also considers a “new integration idea” to be necessary. “In the end it must be clear: Whether Christians, Muslims, Jews, Buddhists, Hinduists or atheists – everyone has to feel like German citizens and live the philosophy of a free, democratic society,” said Söder.

Anti-Semitism in Germany: Central Council of Jews expresses criticism of German criminal law

The Central Council of Jews criticized the fact that German criminal law does not allow action to be taken against many hateful messages. “We currently receive around 50 hate messages a day,” said Central Council President Josef Schuster of Picture on sunday. Most of the senders knew exactly how to proceed in order not to be prosecuted for the verbal attacks, he said.

The International Auschwitz Committee also expressed concern. “Every anti-Semitic protest attack, every Israel flag lit, every Jewish star crossed out, every stumbling block destroyed confirms that something has slipped in society,” said the committee’s vice-president, Christoph Heubner sparkNewspapers. This shows that the perpetrators hoped for tacit approval for their hatred of Jews.

Dobrindt for deporting asylum seekers after hate demonstrations against Israel

CSU * regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt spoke out in favor of a ban on predictable anti-Semitic demonstrations * before Pentecost. “If it is to be expected that anti-Semitism, flag burning, the chanting of hate slogans will take place, then these are clearly expected criminal offenses that justify prohibiting these demonstrations.”

When hatred of Israel and Jews flared up in front of synagogues in North Rhine-Westphalia recently, the suspects were loud Picture on sunday also been “some asylum seekers”. This was confirmed by a spokesman for the NRW interior ministry in the newspaper. In the report, Dobrindt demands the deportation of such asylum seekers: “Anyone who denies Israel the right to exist, chants anti-Semitic slogans, spreads hatred against Jews and calls for violence, has forfeited their protective rights and must leave our country.” (cibo / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.