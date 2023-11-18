Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Press Split

Because of anti-Semitic posts, Apple and Warner no longer want to advertise on Twitter’s successor Washington also commented on the Elon Musk case.

San Francisco/Washington – Elon Musk is not a blank slate. The billionaire and Tesla boss has already attracted negative attention several times with his political statements. On Elon Musk’s online platform X, the successor to Twitter, Postings about anti-Semitism or Nazi content accumulate. In addition to such postings, you can find advertisements from giant corporations such as Apple or Disney. But that should be over now. Numerous companies have suspended their ads on X due to this content. Even the White House responded to Musk’s approval of an anti-Semitic post.

Elon Musk: Corporations stop advertising on X – criticism from the White House

According to media reports, Apple, Disney, Paramount and the Warner Group, among others, stopped advertising on X on Friday (November 17th). The film studio Lionsgate also confirmed that advertisements on the platform had been suspended. The computer giant IBM had previously paused its advertising on X. The New York Times According to reports, the company wanted to spend a million dollars there this quarter. The trigger for IBM’s decision was that the company’s advertisements were discovered on X alongside Nazi contributions and anti-Semitic statements.

The entrepreneur Elon Musk is criticized for an anti-Semitic post after his popularity. © Angela Piazza/dpa

The organization Media Matters showed how advertising from IBM, Apple and the software company Oracle, among others, appeared on X alongside posts with positive statements about Adolf Hitler and the ideology of the National Socialists. Musk also caused a controversy with support for an anti-Semitic post. The post on Musk wrote about the post on Wednesday that it contained the “actual truth.”

After Musk’s anti-Semitism endorsement: Washington “condemns vile support”

Criticism also came from the White House. “We strongly condemn this despicable support of anti-Semitic and racist hatred,” a spokesman for the US Presidential Office said on Friday. Like the American Jewish Committee, among others, the White House also pointed out that the post supported by Musk contained elements of the conspiracy theory that played a role in the attack on a synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018. The attacker killed eleven people at the time. It was the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in the United States.

In later statements, Musk did not back down from his position, but only qualified it a little: He was referring to “some groups” such as the Jewish organization Anti-Defamation League (ADL) that “actually spread anti-white racism and anti-Asian racism.” . At the same time, he reiterated that, in his view, there was a problem with racism against whites. On Friday, Musk continued to be defiant. “Many of the biggest advertisers are the biggest oppressors of your right to free speech,” he wrote to his followers at X. At the same time, he promoted the most expensive premium subscription without any advertising, which costs around 19 euros per month in Germany. Musk called Media Matters “pure evil.”

Advertising revenue from X is falling – loans continue to weigh on Twitter’s successor

X’s economic situation is already difficult. Musk admitted several times that advertising revenue was only about half as high as it was during the Twitter era. He is trying to make more money through subscription offers. According to experts, this cannot yet come close to compensating for the loss of advertising revenue. At the same time, Musk remains the richest person in the world on paper. According to calculations by the financial service Bloomberg, Musk currently has assets of around $219 billion.

However, the vast majority of this consists of his holdings in the electric car manufacturer Tesla, which he leads, and his space company SpaceX. For the $44 billion purchase of Twitter in October last year, Musk had to sell Tesla shares and also take out loans of around $13 billion. These loans now burden X and, according to media reports, servicing them costs around a billion dollars per year. (vk/dpa)