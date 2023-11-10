The resurgence of anti-Semitism in the world, with a 330 percent increase in cases since last October 7, the armed wing of the Islamist organization Hamas attacked Israel, It reaches in particular several European countries, the United States and Canada.

It is estimated that, in the week after the attack, There was a 1,180 percent increase in anti-Semitic acts worldwide, a circumstance that has Jewish communities around the world very concerned, according to Shay Salamon, director of Hispanic Affairs for the Movement to Fight Anti-Semitism.

“These are really alarming numbers,” Salamon warns the Efe agency, for whom There is “a direct link” between the conflict in the Middle East and the actions taking place in different parts of the world.

Benno Herzog, Professor of the Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology of the University of Valencia, and who has focused his work on theories and discourse analysis, as well as racism and discrimination, especially in the area of ​​anti-Semitism, spoke with EL TIEMPO about the increase in speeches and acts of hate and how they can be differentiated from racist acts.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, warned this week about the general increase in hatred in the world as a result of what is happening in the Middle East. Why is the conflict unleashing acts of violence around the world, particularly on issues related to anti-Semitism and Islamophobia?

It is very important to distinguish between this overt expression of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia as we see it today, and the latent racism, Islamophobia and anti-Semitism that existed before and has always existed. Now, the biggest wave we see now is that of anti-Semitism, which is much bigger than Islamophobia.

Anti-Semitism has always been there. He never left. And it never went away because it was never treated as a form of self-discrimination different from racism, with its own logic. So, if it has not been possible to understand, it has not been possible to deal with it either, because on issues of anti-Semitism only the Holocaust has been looked at as the historically clearest form. But this has prevented us from seeing other forms of antisemitism or from seeing how antisemitism has changed. and even by name. It no longer refers so much to Jews, but to Zionists or Israel. It changes and camouflages itself in this way.

I believe that in that sense politics, education and society as a whole have failed: to understand anti-Semitism in its structural logic.

To return to the question, what we see now has to do with conflict, of course, but this conflict It is only the scapegoat for an anti-Semitism that is much more latent and much more present in our societies than we previously believed..

Hamas attack in Ashkelon, Israel.

In the week following the Hamas attack on Israel, there was a 1,180 percent increase in anti-Semitic acts globally. But, as you mention, it seems that this conflict awakened a problem that was already much deeper…

Indeed, we are now experiencing an alarming wave of anti-Semitism. Although the data must be viewed with caution, and also depending on the region, the data is clear and conclusive given the increase in anti-Semitism in many countries around the world.

In fact, At least in Europe we experienced the largest wave of antisemitism after the Second World War and this antisemitism ranges from publications on social networks to physical attacks.

You talk about the importance of differentiating racism and anti-Semitism. Let’s explain what we mean when we talk about a racist act and an anti-Semitic act.

Classical racism perceives the other first as different, but also always as problematic, as more barbaric and less civilized. So when we see rhetoric towards the Palestinian people or Arab countries in general or the Muslim population as less civilized, more traditional, more barbaric than the West. There we would fall into a racist structure.

On the other hand, The anti-Semitic structure does not work with this idea of ​​the massive other. He works rather with the idea that the other, that is, the Jews, are few, but very powerful, very well organized, full of power, money and social networks. And there it really doesn’t matter if we talk about the Jewish Bolshevik conspiracy or the Zionist conspiracy, The logic is the same: that they are a few well organized.

And precisely this idea that they are few but have a lot of power makes anti-Semitism also very attractive to the left, who is believed to be facing a Goliath, a very strong statement on behalf of the oppressed, when in reality if we look at the map, Israel – compared to the Arab countries – we almost do not see it on the map.

In Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared himself ashamed and outraged by the rise of anti-Semitism in Germany and threatened migrants who commit acts against Jews with expulsion. Do you think this is the right way to approach the issue or how to deal with this issue, specifically in Europe?

We have a very comfortable position in the European political center of blaming the problem on the migrant population, when we know perfectly well that Germany itself has and always has had a serious problem with anti-Semitism. Now she interprets the situation as if anti-Semitism were just an imported problem.

It is an easy but very populist and totally wrong solution and it only increases racism towards the Muslim population in Europe.

In Europe we are experiencing the largest wave of anti-Semitism after the Second World War

I think there are tools that can be used from politics and education.

What are those tools that governments could use?

The tools are always there, from science, from education, from politics, from legal studies. They have always been offered, but what was missing until now was a political will to use them.

One of the tools, and one of the easiest to use, is the IHRA definition, from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, which defines anti-Semitism. It is a definition that has been adapted by some States such as Germany or Spain, but also by football groups that wanted to fight anti-Semitism in this way.

It is a very clear definition of when criticism of Israel turns into anti-Semitism. When a legitimate criticism already passes this threshold of legitimacy and becomes anti-Semitism. For example, when comparing Israel’s politics with National Socialism. AlreadyBy adapting this definition in the different educational, political, social spaces and in private and public companies, we could fight quite well against this wave of anti-Semitism that we see today.

This measure would also generate an awareness of subsequent generations beyond a specific event in history, such as the current conflict…

Yes. And we have experienced a truly civilizational rupture. At first, many people have thought that the brutal and barbaric attacks, the rapes, mutilations, beheadings – which we have also seen because the Hamas terrorists themselves have recorded them – they could create a unity of civilizations. But this has not happened and it is very worrying.

And I think it is very important that politics, education or academia, and also journalism, reflect on this. About how it could have happened that there was not a unanimous rejection and immediately of this type of attacks (from Hamas).

From your perspective, what has been the role of social media in this rise in anti-Semitism? We see how these hate speeches and these types of publications have increased, but how to confront anti-Semitism and Islamophobia on the networks

Social networks, especially large social media companies, we talk about Facebook, Twitter or now X, and those types of platforms They have a great responsibility and at the moment it seems that they are not up to the task, But all of us who use social networks also have a great responsibility and it seems that the logic of social networks is that of immediacy, of immediately sharing information, news, without checking it.

We all still have very much in mind what happened in the Gaza hospital where a large part of the journalists in the world immediately shared the information, the supposed information, that Israel attacked a hospital and left 500 dead. Some data provided, of course, by the terrorist organization Hamas. It was information shared millions of times around the world and with demonstrations around the world and very few journalists waited a couple of minutes, a couple of hours, when this news was denied by Israel.

But we have to see what happens later, when we have different information. When one says it’s raining and another says it’s sunny, the task of sensible journalism there is to open the window and see what’s really happening. And shortly after, very strong audio indications, from different videos, from photos with GPS location, showed quite clearly that Islamic Jihad was most likely behind the attack and that it was not an attack on the hospital but on a parking lot in front of the hospital. hospital and that there were not hundreds of deaths but dozens.

We understand this from the immediacy of social media, the immediacy in which news is shared that fits into narratives. But I think that there We all have to learn to use social networks more carefully, knowing the damage they can do. and who have made, for example, these demonstrations.

STEPHANY ECHAVARRÍA AND ANGIE RUIZ

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

TIME