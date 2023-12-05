The Republicans have found a new battering ram to attack the Democrats: the demonstrations of anti-Semitism that, due to the Gaza war, tour American campuses and that, in their opinion, are promoted by the “radical left”, that which, According to the Republicans, he is in favor of a ceasefire or, even more extreme, he dares to question the actions of the Israeli army in the Strip. A session of the Education Committee of the House of Representatives, with the presidents of three important universities (Harvard, Pennsylvania and MIT, the first two of the exclusive Ivy League) on the bench, ended this Tuesday by becoming a simple rhetorical question: Do the principals condemn anti-Semitism? The three, who began their interventions with an explicit denunciation of the Hamas attack on October 7, gave the only possible response.

The hearing was planned to analyze the cases of anti-Semitism registered on the campuses, but above all to ask about the actions or omissions of the centers when responding to these events, as well as the measures adopted to avoid incidents (harassment, threats, denunciation or signs) and ensure a safe environment for Jewish and Israeli students; Some incidents in which the victims have been Arabs or Muslims were mentioned only in passing. But the Republicans, who control the House of Representatives, turned the session into a trap, if not an auto-da-fé, with untimely questions (do you believe that Israel has the right to exist?, the president of the committee questioned the rectors, the Republican Virginia Foxx) and other more misleading ones: how many conservative professors there are on each of the faculty, South Carolina representative Joe Wilson, also a Republican, wanted to know. The principals responded that teachers are not asked about their ideology, to which Wilson responded that that was precisely where the problem lay: in their shortage.

Claudine Gay, chancellor of Harvard; Liz Magill, of the University of Pennsylvania, and Sally Kornbluth, of MIT, were supported by Pamela Nadell, professor of History and Jewish Studies at American University, who traced the rise of anti-Semitism not only on campuses to the mandate of President Donald Trump. , but throughout the United States. The Republican’s ambivalent response to the racist events in Charlottesville in 2017 was “a turning point” for this speech, the moment when “the long tradition of anti-Semitism in the United States broke out again.” Nadell, Jewish like the rector of MIT, recalled the importance of the national strategy against anti-Semitism adopted by the White House in May, “an extraordinary document that must be followed by another against Islamophobia,” and urged Congress to implement all his recommendations to fight hate, especially on campuses and on social networks. Several members of the committee, obviously Republicans, categorically rejected the equation of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

The only international conflict capable of viscerally mobilizing Americans increasingly pits both sides against each other, with threats, cancellations and even physical attacks, such as the shooting suffered during the Thanksgiving weekend by three students of Palestinian origin from the Brown University (Vermont), one of whom has become a quadriplegic. For the Republicans, the tension has served them a new case belli against the Democrats: to the well-known battles of their cultural war against everything that sounds like woke up (critical theories of gender, race, sexual identity, LGTBIQ movement, etc.) have added the banner of the fight against anti-Semitism.

The street, like the campuses, does not hide its Palestinian sympathies—at the headquarters of some Columbia fraternities the flag flies clearly—nor do some groups of American Jews who are very active on the campuses, such as Jewish Voice for Peace, an organization anti-Zionist and pro-Palestinian. Harvard is in the spotlight after, after the brutal attack by Hamas, thirty student groups published a letter blaming the attack on Israel. The principal hesitated at first to condemn the message, prompting accusations that the school neglected its Jewish students. Something similar happened to the chancellor of Columbia, Minouche Shafik, of Egyptian origin, who preferred to leave room for debate and only belatedly — in the opinion of Jewish students and professors — banned the activities of Jewish Voice for Peace and another related group, Students for Justice in Palestine.

Discrimination at Harvard

In November, the Department of Education opened an investigation into an alleged case of discrimination at Harvard on which the chancellor did not want to comment because it was ongoing. That is why Gay attracted more interest than her counterparts, although the intention of the call left no room for doubt about the suspicions that fell on all of them: “The administrators [de las universidades] have largely remained on the sidelines [de los incidentes], allowing horrible rhetoric to fester and grow,” Foxx said as he opened the session. He served as a prologue to it by showing several videos of pro-Palestinian protests on the campuses, with slogans such as “long live the intifada” or “intifada revolution.” “When are you going to have the courage and do what you need to do, which is condemn terrorism and do what you can to protect your students?” Foxx cried.

From the interventions of some congressmen – filled with evaluations to the point of making them incomprehensible, as Magill stressed several times when he was unable to respond due to the lack of specificity of the question – little was made clear, beyond the fact that in general the Republicans They question the teaching staff and confuse academic knowledge with revealed truth.

The rectors’ continued plea for the university as a meeting place, “for the exchange of ideas and freedom of expression,” was buried by criticism and the unanimous condemnation of the campuses as too liberal places, with an insufficient number of “conservative” professors. ” as Wilson highlighted (another Republican, Glenn Grothman, criticized the rector for the few Harvard professors who supported Trump in 2016 and 2020). “The free exchange of ideas is the basis of a university,” Gay reiterated. “This commitment has guided, and guides, our conduct (…) Anti-Semitism is, above all, a symptom of ignorance, and ignorance can have no place in the cradle of knowledge,” insisted the Harvard rector.

Another Republican on the committee replied that it was not a question of knowledge, but of “truth.” One of those “alternative truths” invented by the most radical wing of the Republicans landed in the session when Republican Michelle Steel asked the rectors about “undeclared money from Middle Eastern donors” to finance the centers. All three denied the existence of spurious funds.

The Republican representative for New York Elise Stefanik raised the temperature of the debate by reproaching Gay for not having adopted disciplinary measures against the students who have chanted in favor of the intifada, since for politics, from the most ultra faction of the party, they represent a call “to commit genocide against the Jewish people.” Like Rector Gay, who for the umpteenth time reiterated the importance of guaranteeing freedom of expression, the Democratic representatives of the committee stressed the difficulty of distinguishing between speech that incites violence and speech that is abhorrent or uncomfortable, but legal.

In line with the Senate majority leader, Democrat Chuck Schumer, a prominent scourge of anti-Semites, the Democrats did not deviate much from their rivals’ line of criticism of universities for allowing events with anti-Semitic speakers, such as recently Roger Waters. , the Pink Floyd musician, at the University of Pennsylvania. “Our approach is not to censor based on content, but to worry about things like security and the time, place and manner in which the event would be held,” Magill said. “I think canceling that conference would have been very inconsistent with academic freedom and freedom of expression, even though I find the opinions of some of the people who attended very, very objectionable,” he added.

The rectors outlined a series of measures to guarantee the physical integrity of students and teachers, such as informative activities – knowledge as an antidote to hate – or the reinforcement of mental health care services, but at all times they spoke a different language. that of his interrogators. All three unequivocally condemned the Hamas atrocity of October 7, as well as any manifestation of anti-Semitism on campuses, but their statements were refuted by another rhetorical question from Republicans: “Are you experts on anti-Semitism, yes or no?” The second option, the one formulated by the three, seemed to implicitly invalidate them as responsible for guiding the centers in the midst of this virulent ideological tidal wave.

Harassment, threats and physical attacks

The auto-da-fe to which the Ivy League rectors were subjected this Tuesday is the latest academic disappointment after weeks of setbacks and criticism. Harvard and Pennsylvania have seen several historic donors withdraw their funding for what they consider an insufficient reaction, while many Jewish students on campus report feeling unsafe, in a context in which a simple slogan like “no war” is considered a threat.

Anti-Semitism, however, was already on the rise even before the war. According to the FBI, anti-Semitic hate crimes increased 25% from 2021 to 2022. American Jews make up 2.4% of the population, but are victims of 63% of reported religiously motivated hate crimes, according to the agency federal. After two previous hearings on freedom of expression in general, this Tuesday’s House session has only contributed to more reproaches, while Republicans persevere in their attempt to cut funding for the Department of Education and the Office of Human Rights. Civil, which deals precisely with cases of discrimination such as anti-Semitism.

