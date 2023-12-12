The Board of Directors of Harvard voted unanimously in favor of the rector Claudine Gay, who ended up in the storm together with two other colleagues, for a series of controversial phrases on anti-Semitism. “In this tumultuous and difficult time, we unanimously support President Gay,” Harvard's board of trustees said in a statement.

The requests for resignation they had come from various quarters, especially from the financiers of the prestigious American university. The Harvard Board of Directors had already met last Sunday, but had not taken any action, leaving the university's leadership in the balance.

A petition from around seventy US deputies called for Gay's removal, while the teachers largely sided with the rector: over 600 (out of approximately 2400, of which half are tenured) they signed a letterasking that he remain in his place.

There were various student protests at the university and during these events there were those who threatened Jewish genocide or supported it, in relation to the war being fought in the Gaza Strip, but also directly attacking some students. The rector was questioned in the House of Representatives on the code of conduct and was asked whether ad hoc disciplinary measures had been taken. In practice, she refused to clearly condemn the violence in the camp, in a certain sense defending freedom of expression.

The problem is not just political and does not just concern the expression of opinions, which can be conflicting. There are many financiers of Harvard University, which relies on for its budgets substantial private bequests, who threaten to stop making donations to the university. Often these are former students, who have made a career over the years holding prestigious positions, who donate sums annually to ensure that the training activities always continue at the highest level. But now, precisely because of the lack of a clear stance against the students demonstrating against Israel, they could close the taps of funds. A situation made even more explosive by the fact that many Harvard students are Jewish.

Claudine Gay was attacked in particular by a former Harvard student, a Republican congresswoman from New York, who asked for clarification on the pro-Palestinian demonstrations praising the extermination of the Jews, which multiplied after Israel's response to the October 7 attack .

Yes is dischargedInstead, Elisabeth Magill, president of the University of Pennsylvania, a few days after her hearing in the Chamber in which she was asked to take a step back, precisely because of the same problems linked to positions deemed anti-Semitic. In the crosshairs of controversy Also the rector of the MITthe Massachusetts Institute of Technolog, Sally Kornbluth.

The rector Claudine Gay, moreover, knows well what it means to talk about minorities and be part of minorities. In fact, she is the second woman to lead the university (after Drew Gilpin Faust) and the first black woman to do so. She is the daughter of Haitian emigrants. She entered Harvard in 2006 as a professor of African and Afro-American Studies and her career began from there.