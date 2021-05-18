A.All statistics, the official ones of the Ministry of the Interior as well as the reports and counts of foundations and associations that follow the topic, show a clear trend: The number of anti-Semitic crimes and incidents has risen steeply in recent years. In addition, there is a large dark field on which a glaring spotlight sometimes falls, for example when researching the background to the assassination attempt in Halle. It is obvious that the hatred that rages on the Internet plays an important role in this. Just as it has been shown time and again that conspiracy theories that are circulating among “lateral thinkers” and other protest groups almost always have an anti-Semitic core.

How closely right-wing extremism and anti-Semitism are related does not require any special explanation. But has anti-Semitism, as the two journalists Eva Gruberová and Helmut Zeller write, actually already become “socially acceptable”? That can be denied: Anyone who expresses himself anti-Semitic, at least in public life, can neither count on sympathy nor a hearing. However, this does not rule out the fact that anti-Semitic stereotypes are widespread in society or that there are networks of right-wing extremists and anti-Semites in the public service – a phenomenon that has long been suppressed and has only recently come into the focus of politics.

Gruberová and Zeller speak in the subtitle of their report book, which has led them all over Germany – to Jewish communities, in schools, to Muslims, in right-wing extremist “hotspots” – of “hatred of Jews” as the “return of a German disease”. This is also not correct, as Ronen Steinke has shown in his excellent analysis (FAZ of July 11, 2020): Anti-Semitism has been present in the Federal Republic since the beginning, which one should have assumed that it would with the progressive education about the NS -Time and after trials for the murder of European Jews had been immunized against it. One can also doubt that it is only a “German” disease, because there have been anti-Semitic incidents and murderous attacks in other European countries – a look at France is enough.

Unintended consequences of the debates about emancipation

Whether anti-Semitism in Germany has a special history, for which the term “eliminatory” (Daniel Goldhagen) or annihilation anti-Semitism is sometimes used (as with Gruberová and Zeller), is the subject of the study by the historian Peter Longerich. His book is a big chunk in the truest sense of the word and is based on a stupendous knowledge of the sources. The author is recognized as an expert on the “Third Reich” and its “Jewish policy”, and therefore his judgment that the spread of anti-Semitism in the nineteenth century was a pan-European phenomenon “with very strong – each different – national roots ”, weight must be attached.

In his story, which begins with the Enlightenment and extends to the present day, Longerich shows that anti-Semitism was and is “heterogeneous and eclectic”. It is precisely its adaptability and diverse connectivity that has made its development and continued existence possible to this day. Longerich points out that early anti-Semitism, based on religious motives (“the murder of God”), also contained secular elements, just as in “modern” anti-Semitism many different motifs mix and overlap, regardless of the contradictions and contradictions that exist between gives them.

Longerich’s general thesis is that the “Jewish question” arose in Germany in the course of becoming a nation, was actually created, paradoxically parallel to the efforts to “improve the bourgeoisie of the Jews”. That was the title of a programmatic paper from 1781, which was the beginning of a debate that had been going on for decades. In this, the question was examined from all sides, “whether the members of the Jewish minority, according to religious, ethical, moral, cultural, ethnic and other criteria meet the necessary requirements to qualify as German citizens with equal rights”. With this, Longerich believes, the “Jewish question” has “acquired such a dimension and importance that it was not settled with formal equality, but could be raised again and again in a different way”.