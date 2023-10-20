IIs there really a “new dimension” of anti-Semitism that Germany is experiencing, as Green Party politician Lamya Kaddor says? Or is it not rather a dimension that has been known for a long time, but which embarrasses the German state and its society so much that it is repeatedly described as new? Otherwise you would have to admit that despite all the outrage and horror at anti-Semitic riots like the one now following the arson attack on a Jewish synagogue in Berlin, everything remains the same. Will anything change now?

It is not a good sign that Islamic associations have had to be called upon for days to take a clear stance on the Hamas massacre in Israel. What came out of it speaks for itself. Milli Görus justified himself by saying that the association was “initially unable to correctly classify” the terror in Israel. The Turkish Ditib even complains that it “first had to be warned to position itself correctly”. The Central Council of Muslims condemned the “instrumentalization” of the Palestinian liberation struggle by terrorists, but immediately drew attention to Israel’s “deeply disturbing” policies.

What do you want to think of such associations, the most important contacts in Germany for forming opinions among Muslims? There have been attempts to make them understand their role as “civil society” integrators, the most important of which was probably the Islamic conferences. When it comes to Israel, however, German politics is on the rocks, and it is almost a consolation that the numerous Islamic associations themselves, taken together, only represent a fraction of the Muslims living in Germany.



A participant in a pro-Palestine demonstration in Frankfurt is carried away by the police.

Image: dpa



Immigration into the German culture of remembrance

But what do you want to expect from them? If you believe German politicians up to the Federal President, every immigration to Germany is associated with the obligation to immigrate to the German culture of remembrance. This would have to mean that immigrants from Muslim countries renounce the sometimes deep-seated hatred of Jews and the State of Israel when crossing the border, burn the anti-Israel bridges to their home culture and teach their children the opposite of what they themselves were taught. If enforcing a guiding culture or even just communicating it is difficult enough, why should it be so self-evident in this case? It is German hubris to demand this and to believe in the cleansing power of German historical policy. Islamic associations and mosque associations are the best proof that it is an illusion that imported anti-Semitism can be combated in the same way as home-made anti-Semitism.







Part of the fight against homemade anti-Semitism is that imported anti-Semitism is often put into perspective. Now it is being said again that the outrage over the anti-Semitism that is entering the country should not be distracted from “our own” anti-Semitism. But who wants that? And isn’t it rather the other way around? To this day, German politicians and German authorities are not even able to distinguish between the two types. The Stars of David, which have now been smeared on the front doors of Jewish citizens, end up in the statistics chapter on right-wing extremism. Migrant, “anti-colonialist,” left-wing radical backgrounds of anti-Semitism were trivialized for decades through this statistical cover-up. In the case of the Palestinians, this is easy to explain: their struggle for liberation has always been part of the West German (left-wing) welcoming culture.

This also prevented a debate about what should be done. Annalena Baerbock assured that the “whole force of the state” would now be directed against Hamas-friendly anti-Semitism. But the usual, justified objections are already coming: expulsions, yes – but where to? Bans, yes – but how effective are they? Penalties, yes – but how often are they actually imposed? Often all that remains is appeals to social work and anti-racism training or empty formulas such as “Never again is now”. All the strength lies in the already overburdened shoulders of the teachers at German schools, who have to do a Sisyphean job in the fight against Middle Eastern anti-Semitism.

If the entire power of the state were actually meant, then Germany would have to have the strength to change its migration policy. Immigration Anti-Semitism can only be prevented by not allowing it to immigrate. Here, of all places, German politics is playing one fundamental right, that of asylum, against others. The solution would be quotas. But Germany and Europe are a long way from that. But just that, a reasonable level of immigration from Muslim countries, would be a new dimension.