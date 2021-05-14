D.hat is Israel and its confrontation with the Palestinians, settlement policy and terrorism, which is seen as the answer. In war everyone says the others started and they tell their halved truths. The other is those Muslims who pull up in front of synagogues in this country as if they were Benjamin Netanyahu’s condominiums to chant anti-Semitic slogans. Or demonstrators who announce “Muhammad’s army” to the Jews. Or those who think of slogans such as “Free Palestine” about the conflict in the Middle East, for whom terrorist gangs are “activists” and who call the “Intifada to victory”. The fact that the Hamas rockets are in the process of making Netanyahu prime minister again, that Hamas is hardly so foolish as not to have accepted that Hamas is harming the Palestinians – the demonstrators do not want to see any of this.

But how should one then call the attitude of people who actually want an intifada up to which victory? The “Israel-related anti-Semitism”, it was recently said, was an invention to defend Israel’s colonial policy. Now that a form of overt anti-Semitism has pushed itself in front of the secret, “coded” one, many of those who have just been concerned about BDS sympathizers are noticeably silent. Possibly because they find it too difficult to remember the history of Israel and prefer to find it “political” to take one side of the conflict in Palestine, which of course then has to be called the side of the victims.