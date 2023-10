Pro-Palestine protests ended in violence in Berlin last night | Photo: EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

German police reported this Wednesday (18) that a synagogue in central Berlin was the target of an anti-Semitic attack using Molotov cocktails.

According to a statement, “two unidentified people came on foot and threw two burning bottles filled with liquid towards the synagogue on Brunnenstrasse. The bottles fell on the sidewalk and broke, putting out the fire.” Security guards noticed small flames outside the synagogue and put them out.

There were no injuries or damage to the building, but the case illustrates the fear of anti-Semitic attacks in Europe due to the war between Israel and Hamas, sparked after the terrorist group carried out an attack on Israeli territory on the 7th that killed 1,400 people.

During investigations in the area of ​​the synagogue, Berlin police arrested a 30-year-old man who had run towards the building and shouted “inflammatory and anti-Israel slogans”. It is not yet known whether he was one of the perpetrators of the Molotov cocktail attack.

In Egypt, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised increased security for Jewish institutions and said that “anti-Semitism has no place in Germany”. “Attacks against Jewish institutions, violent riots in our streets – this is inhumane, abhorrent and intolerable,” he said.

On the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, pro-Palestinian protests were held in Berlin and, according to information from the BBC, there was violence: barricades were set on fire and police officers were injured with bottles, stones and fireworks.