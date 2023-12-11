The requests for resignation that are pouring in from politics and from some financiers are not yet finding attentive ears in the Harvard Board of Directors. President Claudine Gay, one of the three rectors at the center of the case for the vague and convoluted answers given before the House Education Committee regarding the invocations of the genocide of the Jews on university campuses, remains at the helm of the University.

His position remains in the balance. But the board, which met on Sunday, took no action. The meeting had been on the calendar for some time, the agenda was not disclosed, but it seems unlikely that the issue was not raised. While seventy lawmakers called for Gay's removal, hundreds of Harvard faculty members signed a petition asking the university and therefore the board not to bow to political pressure. The letter is very concise, bears the signatures of 570 professors and was delivered to the 13 members of the board. By Monday morning, signatures had risen to over 600.



The anti-Semitism that embarrasses Harvard by our correspondent Alberto Simoni December 10, 2023

According to the university's annual report in 2023, there are 2,400 teachers at Harvard – with different assignments, tasks and roles. About half are “tenured”. Frank Johnson, professor of history and one of the signatories of the petition, explained: «I feel like many people don't realize how much support Claudine Gay has as a scholar, colleague and administrator within the university, including people who are in I disagree with her.” The board could meet in the next few days, perhaps already today, to evaluate the position of the university president.

Gay apologized for the lack of clarity and what she had expressed in the hearing. “Sorry, words matter,” she told the Harvard Crimson, the campus newspaper, on Friday.

The affair has so far led to the resignation of Liz Magill, president of UPenn. She will remain at the university as a professor. «One down. Two to go,” Elise Stefanik, the Republican congresswoman who had pressed the three, had tweeted on Saturday evening, asking for a yes or no on whether the calls for genocide were a violation of the code of conduct of their respective universities.

However, it seems that what worries the university boards more than the mobilization of the Congress is that of the donors. Many have threatened to tighten their purse strings and Bill Ackman, a billionaire and Harvard alumnus, has been leading a campaign since the days following the Hamas assault to call to account for management's timidity in condemning the actions of Islamic militiamen and not be able to protect Jewish students.

“As a result of President Gay's failure to strengthen Harvard's rules, Jewish students, faculty and others now fear for their safety as physical abuse of students goes unpunished,” he wrote in an open letter to the Harvard Board of Trustees. just before it met on Sunday. And then she added: «Knowing what you know now, would you consider Claudine Gay for the position (of president, ed.)? The answer is definitively No.”

Claudine Gay is a political scientist and the 30th president of Harvard's century-old history. She took office last July.