DThe external investigation commissioned by Deutsche Welle (DW) into allegations of anti-Semitism among employees and partner broadcasters came to an extremely critical conclusion. It confirms the accusations made in articles in the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” and the magazine “Vice” and goes further: not only against five – unnamed – Deutsche Welle employees who were mentioned in the press, anti-Semitic statements are detectable, this also applies to eight others. The suspension of the five employees who were initially incriminated was justified, for the eight others it was necessary to “investigate the allegations thoroughly” and “examine possible consequences in order to avert further damage from DW”.

Michael Hanfeld responsible editor for feuilleton online and “media”.

In the case of Deutsche Welle’s partner broadcaster, which has been criticized for anti-Semitic depictions, the recommendation is to end the partnership with Ma’an News Palestine and the Palestinian Broadcasting Corporation (PBC). In the case of the Jordanian broadcaster Roya TV, one advises “to enter into a dialogue and to enter into a new cooperation only on the condition that the anti-Semitic cartoons are deleted and the reporting is contractually assured that no more anti-Semitic content will be broadcast in the future”. The Lebanese broadcaster Al Jadeed, which has been criticized in the press for its closeness to Hezbollah, has “developed a much more critical attitude towards Hezbollah in recent years”. Cooperation could “be considered if it is contractually assured for reporting that there will be no more anti-Semitic content in the future”.

Five “Separation Procedures”

The study report is also extremely critical of the activities of the Deutsche Welle Academy in association with partner organizations in the Middle East. Here, too, there are numerous examples of anti-Semitism and there is a need for action. DW Akademie partners have “repeatedly disseminated anti-Semitic or biased content through their channels.” Since there is “financial, logistical and content-related support” for DW Akademie, it must “do everything to prevent tendentious or anti-Semitic content”.



The director of Deutsche Welle, Peter Limbourg.

Image: picture alliance / SvenSimon



The director of Deutsche Welle, Peter Limbourg, said when the test report was presented on Monday afternoon that separation proceedings had been initiated in five cases. The eight suspected cases and three others that you have become aware of yourself will be examined comprehensively. One of the named employees is no longer employed at the station. Limbourg said they wanted to “create clarity shortly” and listen to those affected. In one case, you have to admit that you should have acted more consistently and initiated an immediate separation. An editor-in-chief offered his resignation, which he and the program director accepted. The in-house Code of Conduct will be sharpened, business partners will be made aware of it in a separate declaration and the rules for “value-based recruiting” will be formulated. Anti-Semitism, racism, homophobia and hatred of women are very clear exclusion criteria for working at Deutsche Welle.





