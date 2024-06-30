Anti-Semitism among young Fdi, Senator Segre: “Will I have to be expelled from my country again?”

After the case of fascist chants among the youth of FdI and the resignation of Flaminia Pace, Senator for life Liliana Segre also intervenes on the incident. Who, regarding the Fanpage investigation, emphasizes that “these excesses have always existed”. And wonders if “now, at my age, I will have to be kicked out of my country as I was once before”. An intervention that for Giovanni Donzelli, organizational manager of FdI, must be “respected by everyone without controversy and without exploitation”. “I believe that these excesses, let’s call them excesses, that have come out in the last week in such a striking way – reflects Liliana Segre – have always existed, hidden, not exhibited, and that with the current government they are taking advantage of this great power of the right, they are no longer ashamed of anything”. An intervention, in which she also asks if she will be kicked out of her country again, which in intensity recalls the one pronounced on May 14 in the Senate, when she spoke of the rise of fascism a century ago.

Giovanni Donzelli, organizational manager of Fdi, responds to the senator for life, according to whom Liliana Segre’s words must be listened to “with the utmost attention and the utmost respect, as also on past occasions”. This is because “Senator Segre, when she reflects on the dangerous germ of anti-Semitism, is a symbol of the entire nation. A symbol that must be respected by everyone without controversy and without exploitation”.

Meanwhile, government sources have leaked that in the next few hours Ignazio La Russa will call Segre, and 5 other Melonians are at risk of expulsion. Could this be a way for Giorgia Meloni to “make up” for the gaffe of the attack on the media?