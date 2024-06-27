FdI, Incognito Videos Cost the Leader of National Youth Peace Highly

Shock in Brothers of Italythe leader of National Youth Pinciano resigns Flaminia Pacewhich ended up at the centre of controversy following a two-part investigation by Fanpage. In the footage broadcast, in fact, Pace was filmed for the second time while insults heavily the senator of the Brothers of Italy Ester HoneysWhy Jewish, daughter of a Holocaust survivor. “The most beautiful thing – says Flaminia Pace laughing and Fanpage reports it – was yesterday at make fun of swastikas and then I had made the press release in solidarity with Ester Mieli…”.

John LadiesGiorgia’s right-hand man Melons in the party, condemned the words that emerged from the video: “We reiterate: no space in Brothers of Italy for racists, extremists and anti-Semites. I am unacceptabledespite the ways in which they were captured and disseminated, the phrases heard in videos released today which reflect militants of our party use a language incompatible with the reference values of our political movement. Solidarity with Senator Ester Mieli for the insults directed at her. Brothers of Italy will intervene with great firmness towards those responsible”, wrote the deputy and organization manager of Fratelli d’Italia in a note released yesterday evening. Today the resignation by Flaminia Pace.

Fdi: Elisa Segnini resigns as head of Lucaselli secretariat

Elisa Segnini, after the second episode of Fanpage on Azione giovani, the youth movement of Fratelli d’Italia, according to what has been learned, has resigned as head of the secretariat of Ylenja Lucaselli, group leader of the party in the Budget Committee of the Chamber.

La Russa: “Unacceptable sentences from the militants”

“My most sincere and affectionate solidarity with Senator and friend Ester Mieli, victim of unacceptable phrases by some National Youth militants. Phrases that go against the values ​​of our party, firmly rooted in the principles of democracy, freedom and respect of human dignity. I express total and firm condemnation of all forms of racism and anti-Semitism which have always been at odds with the values ​​that have inspired my political commitment”. Ignazio La Russa, president of the Senate and exponent of Fratelli d’Italia, wrote it on social media.