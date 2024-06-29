Anti-Semitism among Fdi youth, Fini on Fanpage investigation: “But the anti-Semitism that is spreading is not the result of a black wave…”

“An obscenity. Simply shocking”, he comments thus, Gianfranco Finithe elements that emerged from the service of Fanpage on the anti-Semitic and “nostalgic” tendencies present in the youth movement of Brothers of ItalyNational Youth.

“The ways in which the service was done are at the limits of what is permitted, but we need to look at the content,” he continues Finish. “I am happy that after an initial hesitation, countermeasures have been taken. And in some cases, expulsions are necessary. But we need to arrive at an action of a pedagogical nature. Make it clear that the right is incompatible with these attitudes that should not be dismissed as pranks,” he declared again referring to the upcoming suspensions.

“The Honorable of Fdi Zucconi – explains the former President of the Chamber – he said that they should be brought to Auschwitz. Right. Maybe show Schindler’s List, have them read ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’, meditate on Senator Segre’s testimony and ask them to be ashamed.”

“Anti-Semitism which is spreading – he then states Ends – it is not the result of a black wave but rather of hatred towards Israel fueled by radical Islamist circles and by those on a certain left who rightly ask for a homeland for the Palestinians, but forget that Israel has the sacrosanct right to exist and defend itself from terrorism”.