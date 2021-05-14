A.nne Will should dress warmer. Or adjust to the means by which the beginning federal election campaign will be fought. With slander, for example, such as that operated by the Fridays for Future and Greens activist Luisa Neubauer.

In Will’s broadcast last Sunday, she not only put the former President of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution Hans-Georg Maaßen (who is indeed a problematic Bundestag candidate for the CDU) in the far right corner, but also accused him of anti-Semitism. She had no evidence of this when she confronted the CDU chancellor candidate Armin Laschet. But the presenter Anne Will wanted to take care of them. “Let’s look at each other, let’s try to prove,” she said.

It sounded like she was working as a PR agent for Luisa Neubauer. This impression was reinforced when the ARD presenter later linked a “thread” – a sequence of Twitter posts – to a left-wing group called “UnionWatch”, which does nothing other than CDU and CSU in matters the long day Monitor right twist. The fact that Maaßen is an anti-Semite cannot be proven “legally certain”, says this group, that he has “regularly and for a long time been spreading anti-Semitism and other agitation”, but should be considered certain.

After the broadcast, Luisa Neubauer, who threw Armin Laschet at Anne Will’s head, spoke out on this framing: “You legitimize racist, anti-Semitic, identity and incidentally also science-denying content, embodied by Hans-Georg Maaßen.” CDU is the same Anti-Semitism plus racism plus identity movement plus lateral thinkers, that should mean.

And Luisa Neubauer does not want to give up the allegation. “I didn’t say that Mr. Maaßen himself is an anti-Semite,” she told the editorial network Germany (RND). But he has set links to the platform “The Unz Review”, the founder of which questions the Holocaust. In addition, Maassen use a jargon that corresponds to the imagination of right-wing extremists. The Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND), which supplies dozens of newspapers across the country with its content, had this confirmed by an expert.

It is not entirely unimportant to know in this context that RND belongs to Madsack-Verlag. And in that, who plays a leading role through the participation of your media holding DDVG (Deutsche Druck- und Verlagsgesellschaft)? The SPD. Such an investment should certainly pay off particularly well during election campaign times.

Anne Will, however, realized that it was probably a mistake to hook herself up to “UnionWatch”, deleted the tweet and apologized, for which she of course had to take criticism again. When she said “we” she didn’t stand by Luisa Neubauer’s side, but meant her editorial team, Anne Will told the Süddeutsche Zeitung. In retrospect, “it would have been better to confront Ms. Neubauer more strongly with the fact that allegations had to be substantiated, unfortunately that did not happen in the live broadcast.” For a talk show on the public broadcaster, which is supposed to be independent and impartial , that is an indictment.

And speaking of links and references: The international Instagram account of Fridays for Future linked posts this week calling for a boycott of the country in view of the rocket attacks by Hamas on Israel and accusing Israel of “ethnic cleansing”. Greta Thunberg spread a message from the Canadian journalist Naomi Klein, who said Israel had “one war crime at a time”. If that is not anti-Semitism that poses as “criticism of Israel”. Perhaps Anne Will could ask Luisa Neubauer about this on occasion.