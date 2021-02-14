It was fifteen years ago. On February 13, 2006, Ilan Halimi was found dying in Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois (Essonne). Hospitalized, the 23-year-old died a few hours later. For twenty-four days, he had been kidnapped and tortured by the barbarian gang, in an apartment in Bagneux (Hauts-de-Seine). In their minds, Ilan Halimi, of Jewish faith, was necessarily rich, and his kidnapping would necessarily result in a ransom… This was not the case. At the end of the trial, in 2009, 26 defendants were sentenced, including their leader, Youssouf Fofana, who received a life sentence. A rally took place this Sunday, the opportunity to recall that the number of anti-Semitic attacks has not really fallen: in 2020, the count of violent attacks (44) is identical to that of 2019. Not to mention that The past year has been marked by an increase in anti-Semitic talk on social media. A. C.