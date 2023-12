Moment in which Grzegorz Braun (center) extinguished the candles on a menorah, the candelabrum symbol of Judaism, with a fire extinguisher | Photo: EFE/EPA/MARCIN OBARA

A deputy of the Sejm, the lower house of the Polish Parliament, used a fire extinguisher this Tuesday (12) to extinguish the candles on a menorah (candelabrum symbol of Judaism) for Hanukkah, one of the main Jewish festivals, and ended up expelled of the building by the presidency of the house.

Grzegorz Braun is president of the Confederation of the Polish Crown, a pro-Russian royalist and anti-Semitic Polish party. According to information from CBS News, the anti-Semitic act occurred during a ceremony in Parliament in which the menorah candles were lit, in the presence of rabbis and a Jewish music band.

All parties in the Polish Parliament condemned the action, except the Confederation. “This cannot happen again, it's a shame,” said Donald Tusk, elected by Polish parliamentarians to be the country's new prime minister on Monday (11) – this Tuesday's incident postponed the vote on a motion of confidence in the future government.

Israel's ambassador to Poland, Yacov Livne, called the episode a “shame” on social media.

Braun, who has stated in the past that there is a conspiracy to transform Poland into a “Jewish state”, made an anti-Semitic slur when he was told on Tuesday that he should be ashamed of his actions. “Those who participate in acts of satanic worship should be ashamed,” said the extremist.