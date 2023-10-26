Genoa – “Dear Rector, I ask you if your University stands with those who only in June received the Israeli ambassador for joint research projects or with those who write “Israel is a state of racist murderers” or define the news as an artfully fabricated hoax of beheaded children.” Thus the letter (signed “Laura and Ciro”) sent yesterday to numerous journalistic editorial offices and primarily to rector of the University of Genoa which targeted Massimo Maccagno, researcher and chemistry teacher at the university.

The accusation starts from a screenshot on a social network where Maccagno, to the question “When faced with children beheaded by Hamas, how many pro-Palestinians Are there still any left or right left? Can we still shout in the streets “Israel is a state of murderers”? Or continue to plead the Palestinian cause?” he replies: “Here is one. Israel state of racist murderers! Palestine free, red Palestine! PS: the one about the forty beheaded children is probably a hoax. The Israeli journalist admitted that she had not seen them, but that she had only been told by ‘soldiers’. But in any case, even if this execrable act were true, it does not change the general responsibilities.”

In the letter of accusation, the authors continue by stating: “I believe that the recent pro-terrorist university demonstrations of Hamas make(s) clear how important it is not to also have unbalanced teachers and indoctrinators.”

On the case, the rector Delfino he said that he would “evaluate the case” in light of the university’s internal regulations, but immediately observed that “in a very difficult moment at an international level, these are statements that must be condemned. Tensions must not be fueled and I reserve the right to delve deeper into the position of this teacher and evaluate what he writes with respect to the role he plays in the university”.

Maccagno, reached by Il Secolo XIX, he replied calmly: “My position he is not against the Jews, I am not anti-Semitic, nor against the Israeli people or state. I was wrong to use a street slogan that does not fully represent my thoughts: I am extremely critical of the Netanyahu government and I am convinced that through its fault there are also innocent Palestinian civilian victims. Mine is a political position that is also shared by many Jews, Israelis and otherwise, I cite for example Moni Ovadia: The apartheid that I believe Netanyahu imposed on the Palestinians is an objective fact. In answering the question on social media, I used street slogans that could actually convey an a priori condemnation: if this is the case, I apologize, it was mostly a provocation.”