Elon Musk lands himself in fresh controversy for approving, as the owner of ‘X’, an anti-Semitic tweet that essentially claimed that the rise in anti-Semitism online was actually the fault of Jews promoting “anti-white hatred.” . The reactions were immediate, among which stands out that of the White House which “firmly condemns this repugnant promotion of anti-Semitic and racist hatred. It goes against our fundamental values ​​as Americans”.

The White House

According to the White House, these posts merely repeat a conspiracy theory popular among white nationalists. “It is unacceptable to repeat these horrible lies” and especially when this happens “one month after the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust”, underlines White House spokesman Andrew Bates.

Bates said the White House would continue to condemn anti-Semitism, which has been on the rise with the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas following the Oct. 7 attack. “As President Biden said weeks ago when commemorating the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, the devastating atrocity of October 7 brought to the surface painful memories left behind by millennia of anti-Semitism” and under his presidency “we will continue to condemn anti-Semitism everytime”. Bates stressed that Americans have a “responsibility to bring people together against hate,” as well as “an obligation to speak out against anyone who attacks the dignity of their fellow Americans and compromises the safety of our communities.”

IBM withdraws ads

Economic damage as a response to Musk’s policy is what comes fromIBM which has decided to suspend its advertising on the platform after an NGO, Media Matters for America, reported that some of its ads had appeared alongside pro-Nazi tweets. “Ibm has zero tolerance for hate speech and discrimination and we have immediately suspended all advertising on X while we investigate this completely unacceptable situation,” the company said in a statement.

‘Mr X’ reaction

Subsequently, Musk responded to the Anti-Defamation League which reproached him for the lack of actions against anti-Semism, Musk reproached the ADL “for unfairly attacking the West, despite the majority supporting the Jewish people and Israel”. ‘Mr. I’ve had enough“.

The CEO of X, Linda Yaccarino, also spoke to explain that “X’s point of view has always been very clear on the fact that discrimination by all should stop at all levels. I think it’s something we can and should all agree on.” As for this platform, he adds in a post, “X has also been extremely clear about our efforts to combat anti-Semitism and discrimination. There is no place for this anywhere in the world. It’s bad and wrong. Point”.