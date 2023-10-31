Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

An anti-Semitic mob caused a stir in the Russian Republic of Dagestan. © IMAGO/Ramazan Rashidov

A suspected anti-Semitic mob is causing a stir in the Russian republic of Dagestan. This is not the only reason why the region in the North Caucasus is a huge problem for Moscow autocrat Vladimir Putin.

Makhachkala – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky quickly linked the alleged anti-Semitic incidents at Makhachkala airport in Dagestan and the Ukraine war which the regime in Moscow continues with immense losses, while the next riots broke out within the Russian Federation.

Anti-Israel mob in Dagestan: Is Russia losing control?

Russia has mobilized all its forces to hold occupied Ukrainian territories in its war of aggression that has been going on for more than 20 months, Zelensky said in his evening video speech on Monday (October 30): “But they have their own territory of such magnitude contaminated with hate and humiliation, that Russia Losing control of events for the second time this year.” It was a reference to the failed uprising of the Wagner mercenaries in June.

In the Muslim-dominated North Caucasus there were unprecedented anti-Jewish excesses on Sunday evening when a plane from Israel landed in Makhachkala. An angry crowd stormed the airport and threw stones at passengers, there were riots with security forces, and 20 people were injured. The attack is just the latest example of why the Russian republic of Dagestan is a political powder keg for Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin.

Dagestan in Russia: riots at Makhachkala airport

Like the independent opposition Russian online newspaper The Moscow Times reports, anti-Jewish threats are not uncommon in Dagestan, with its approximately 2.9 million inhabitants. In 2007, for example, synagogue windows were smashed with bricks and Jewish graves were desecrated. The Jewish society in Dagestan has shrunk significantly from 30,000 people after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 to today. Probably a few thousand.

Pictures show how the war in Israel is changing the country View photo series

The report quotes a Russian rabbi named Ovadya Isakov. He is said to have said that the remaining Jews in the Russian republic did not feel safe. But they didn’t know where to go. He gave the example of the southern city of Derbent, where he estimated there were 300 to 400 Jewish families. The rabbi said there were probably just as many in the rest of Dagestan. The North Caucasian republic, which borders Chechnya, is otherwise heavily Muslim. Up to 94 percent of the residents are said to be Muslims. The anger of Muslim societies Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip after the Hamas attack now also erupted here, on the southern edge of the Russian Federation.

How The Moscow Times writes, during the riots at the airport, 15 Israelis had to be evacuated by military helicopter and brought to safety. The information cannot be independently verified. Photos show a similar military helicopter standing on the tarmac near the passenger plane that landed. Makhachkala allegedly served as a stopover for Israeli travelers to Moscow.

Dagestan in the North Caucasus: a constant source of unrest in Russia

“The latest escalation will be the final straw as the few remaining Jews consider leaving the country, potentially ending their centuries-long presence in the region,” writes The Moscow Times. Regardless, Dagestan remains a source of trouble for the Kremlin.

Because there have been repeated terrorist attacks against members of the government and other state representatives there for more than 25 years. Moscow is only managing to maintain state authority with great difficulty. According to the news agency dpa For example, in 2012, the Kremlin felt compelled to send 30,000 Russian soldiers to regain control of the region, including the large city of Makhachkala (around 600,000 inhabitants). Previously, the bloodshed was enormous.

This was according to the Russian newspaper Kommersant In August 1998, an influential mufti and opponent of radical Islamists was murdered in a car bomb attack. In 2003 and 2009, ministers appointed by Moscow were assassinated. Numerous terrorist attacks and kidnappings are said to have occurred in 2010. And the Russian attack on Ukraine, which violated international law, has probably caused new unrest in the region.

Dagestan in Russia: Several soldiers killed in the Ukrainian war

According to research by the organization “Mediazona”, once founded by Pussy Riot activists, a number of the fallen Russian soldiers come from the region where the average monthly wage is around 200 euros and a contract as a temporary soldier brings comparatively a lot of money. During its research, the organization scours openly accessible sources such as local newspapers or obituaries on the Internet. According to the organization, 723 deaths of military personnel from Dagestan had been verified by October 19, 2023, although “Mediazona” points out that the number of unreported deaths and wounded is likely to be much higher. (pm)