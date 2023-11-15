Home page politics

From: Peter Sieben, Thomas Kemmerer

Media outlets are observing a huge increase in anti-Semitic posts. NRW Minister Nathanael Liminski says: “This is just the tip of the iceberg.”

Düsseldorf – Shocking images, insults, propaganda: Hatred and agitation on social media in the context of the Middle East conflict have increased massively since the beginning of the war in Israel. This emerges from figures from the EU Commission IPPEN.MEDIA present. Accordingly, 578 potential legal violations were reported online across Europe over the last four weeks. The vast majority of cases (505) came from Germany, and most of them came from North Rhine-Westphalia (277). The postings are primarily about anti-Semitic, hate speech and violence-glorifying content – and the number of these is continually increasing, according to the North Rhine-Westphalia State Chancellery.

Anti-Semitic hate speech on the Internet: “This is just the tip of the iceberg”

Its boss Nathanael Liminski (CDU) is also the state media minister – he is alarmed by the anti-Semitic agitation. “I have never been as worried about the cohesion and democratic constitution of our country as I am now,” he said in an interview IPPEN.MEDIA. “It is our duty to combat anti-Semitism in all forms, including online. In North Rhine-Westphalia we are making progress on this topic with the ‘Tracking instead of just deleting’ initiative. The State Media Authority of North Rhine-Westphalia has AItools developed to react more quickly,” says Liminski. NRW is the state that detects and reports the most violations. “At the same time, we have to be clear: This is of course just the tip of the iceberg.”

The potentially criminal postings were collected by the state media authorities in collaboration with the Central Reporting Office for Criminal Content on the Internet at the Federal Criminal Police Office and reported to the EU Commission. An observation that Minister Liminski made: “The biggest dirt slinger in the area of ​​anti-Semitism is TikTok.”

Radical Islamists spread propaganda videos: “The biggest dirt slinger is TikTok”

In fact, groups such as the Islamist “Generation Islam” in Germany specifically use the video platform to distribute propaganda clips. They also heavily advertised the Islamist march in Essen at the beginning of November, which caused consternation across the country. “The radical Islamists use mainstream platforms to reach as many people as possible,” political scientist and communications consultant Johannes Hillje recently said IPPEN.MEDIA. Videos are particularly suitable for emotionalizing and “provoking a reaction, which in turn increases the reach,” says Hillje.

Meanwhile, NRW Media Minister Nathanael Liminski is focusing on education – also through schools: “My impression is that many teachers are aware of this, but feel overwhelmed. We provided the schools with information material during the autumn break with the appeal: address them proactively, create space for discussion.” The aim is to prevent “this poison from destroying our free-democratic basic order”.