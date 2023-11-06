Home page politics

Kilian Beck

Even before the war in Israel began, anti-Semitic crimes almost doubled. The federal anti-Semitism commissioner warns against narrowing the focus on migrants.

Berlin – There are significantly more anti-Semitic crimes in Germany. So far, 540 anti-Semitic crimes have been recorded by the police in the third quarter of 2023, significantly more than in previous quarters. This emerges from a request from the left-wing faction in the Bundestag, about which the Rheinische Post reported on Monday, November 6th. These numbers include attacks against Jews since the massacres Islamist Hamas in Israel on October 7th and the war that broke out with it has not yet been recorded.

This poster with a clearly anti-Semitic Holocaust relativization was shown at the anti-Israel demonstration in Düsseldorf on Saturday. © Christoph Reichwein/dpa

According to the report, the number was 379 in the first quarter of 2023 and 446 in the second quarter. In the same quarter of the previous year there were 306 anti-Semitic crimes. According to the newspaper, these are numbers provisionally recorded by the Federal Criminal Police Office without any subsequent reports. According to the information, the final numbers of crimes are sometimes significantly higher than the initial reports. Observers such as the Bavarian Anti-Semitism Research and Information Service have been warning of a new wave of anti-Semitic violence since the beginning of the war.

Olaf Scholz on anti-Semitism: “Anyone who attacks Jews is attacking us all”

According to the report, among the 540 anti-Semitic crimes recorded in the third quarter of 2023, a total of 14 were violent crimes and 44 were propaganda crimes. With 450 crimes, the majority of these crimes were committed in the right-wing political spectrum.

“Anyone who attacks Jews in Germany is attacking us all,” said Chancellor Olaf Scholz Mannheim morning on Monday, November 6th. The state protects Jewish institutions. “We will not accept anti-Semitism. We have crystal clear laws: It is a crime to burn Israeli flags. It is a crime to celebrate the death of innocent people. It is a criminal offense to shout anti-Semitic slogans,” Scholz continued.

The left fears an intensification of anti-Semitism and violence

“This is particularly frightening because the escalation of anti-Semitic violence and threats since October 7, 2023 has not yet been listed here,” said Bundestag Vice President Petra Pau (Left). Rhenish Post “It is to be feared that the danger situation for Jews will continue to worsen for the rest of the year.” Every effort must now be made to ensure the protection and safety of Jews.

Federal anti-Semitism commissioner warns against too much focus on foreign anti-Semites

The Federal Government Commissioner for Anti-Semitism, Felix Klein, meanwhile called for greater attention to be paid to anti-Semitism in the Arab and Turkish population groups in Germany. The last one was in Germany due to the Gaza war As a result of the devastating terrorist attack by the Islamist Hamas in the Israeli border area, pro-Palestinian demonstrations have increased. After the weekend demonstrations alone – four weeks after the start of the war – the police are investigating various cases on suspicion of sedition.

May 2023: Anti-Semitism Commissioner Felix Klein in conversation with FR editors. © Christoph Boeckheler

It is “completely justified not to allow people with values ​​that run counter to our free, democratic basic order to immigrate to our country,” said Klein. “But if we narrow our focus on migration, we miss the much larger part of the problem: the anti-Semitism that already exists in all parts of society and the deficits of integration policy in Germany.” (kb with Reuters, dpa and afp)