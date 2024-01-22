Not a word from Schlein after the clashes in Vicenzaoro between the police and social centres

The usual social centers they became the protagonists of a bad episode of antisemitism before Vicenzaoro, the famous Vicenza exhibition which is a point of reference for Italian jewelery appreciated all over the world. A few days ago there was one of the many “pro-Palestine” demonstrations. At a certain point along the route, around 700 demonstrators from the social centers suddenly changed the route agreed with the police and decidedly aimed at the Fair.

At that point the police intervened and had to charge using truncheons and water cannons and thus dispersing the rioters who were screaming. anti-Semitic slogans. The Police Union Fsp he calls it a “preordained aggression”. That there was a desire to offend as much as possible is clarified by the following union statement because “modified devices containing metal splinters were used, which demonstrate a clear desire to cause as much harm as possible”.

But in all this there is one great absence and that is Elly Schlein who felt no need to communicate his possible disappointment at the resort to violence by the demonstrators of the social centres. Thus the group leader of FdI to the House Photos declared: “I express the solidarity of the deputies of the Brothers of Italy with the personnel of the State Police, cowardly attacked and injured in Vicenza, during a anti-Israel demonstration, by some criminals who took part in the protest organized by the social centres. What happened is very serious and deserves unanimous condemnation from the entire political class. And yet, still Schlein remains silent while she was very ready to condemn the commemoration of Acca Larentia”.

Then Photos makes fun of the Schlein asking her if she was by chance at the cinema, referring to the episode that happened at the last “Gubbio conclave”, which was held not in a convent but in a Five Star resort, something that would make a false pauperist like Beppe Grillo. Elly's silence is already disturbing but it is even more so if we consider that Elly Schlein is Jewish on her father's side and is therefore a direct party to the dispute even if she pathetically tries to get by by saying that she is not a “real Jew” because precisely it is on the father's side.

Before his election as secretary of the PDobtained with the votes of the camel troops of the Five stars in “open” primaries, the Schlein had given us another delightful cameo: “I am not Jewish, because as you know the transmission occurs through the matrilineal line. But the craziest thing is the debate about my nose. Because it's not a 'Schlein Jewish nose' that I inherited from my father, as racists on the internet write. It is a typically Etruscan nose.”

But regardless of whether she considers herself Jewish or not, the fact remains that i social centers in Vicenza they were responsible for a very serious act of intimidation, trying to attack the Jewish pavilion of the exhibition. A story about which the usually chatty Nicola Fratoianni Of Italian left And Angelo Bonelli of the greens they are silent.

