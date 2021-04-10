European economic sanctions against Russia cost Greece dearly, said Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, First Deputy Foreign Minister of the republic, during a meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador Sergei Shutenko. It is reported by TASS…

Varvitsiotis said that because of the sanctions, Greece had to pay “a large economic price in exporting its products to Russia.”

According to him, Greece supports the “Minsk process of resolving the Ukrainian issue.” Varvitsiotis stressed that international problems should be resolved through dialogue and in accordance with international law.

In March, the European Union extended the individual sanctions against Russia for another six months over Ukraine. The sanctions against those who are considered responsible for “undermining the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine” concern 177 citizens and 48 legal entities. This is the freezing of their foreign accounts and blocking access to various economic resources of the EU.

The EU Council reminds that it does not recognize the annexation of Crimea to Russia. Sanctions in this regard against the Russians were introduced in March 2014.