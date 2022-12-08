The World Motorsport Council meeting in Bologna approved the changes to the regulation for 2024, tightening up the homologation tests for the roll-hoop, the anti-rollover structure to protect the driver. The path of the Federation in strengthening the security structure therefore continues after the collapse experienced by Zhou’s car at Silverstone during the past season. The accident experienced by the Chinese driver gave rise to an investigation which revealed the inadequacy of the homologation procedures in force until 2022.

In fact, in the past the tests did not anticipate the application of longitudinal forces to the roll-bar, such as those to which the Alfa Romeo structure was subjected immediately after impacting the ground. For 2023, the roll-bar homologation process will include the application of forces in all three directions, of greater intensity than in the past and imposing a minimum height for the point of application, so as to also verify its resistance to bending . Until 2023, the longitudinal force applied is equivalent to 6 tons and is directed only towards the front, to which are added 7 lateral tons and 10.5 vertical tons. From 2024 however, the test will be randomly drawn from three different types, notify the team three weeks in advance so that the roll cage is designed to withstand all scenarios. Two tests involve the application of a force equivalent to 8 tons in each direction, with the opposite directions between the two tests. The third test which will be introduced in 2024 involves the application of a load of 14 tons purely verticalverifying a structural resistance that in 2023 it is sufficient to demonstrate through calculations.

In 2024, the teams will also have to provide documentation demonstrating how the roll-hoop is able to withstand forces distributed in different ways, with 11.5 longitudinal tons in both directions and 8 vertical tons downwards. The updated regulation also specifies the requirement to design an anti-rollover structure with a section large enough to be able to inscribe a square with a side of 70 mm at a height of 910 mm from the reference plane of the bottom. In the next two seasons, the safety criteria for the roll-hoop will therefore undergo a significant improvement compared to those in force until 2022.