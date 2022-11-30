The government has presented the amendment that rewrites the text of the anti-rave decree presented at the beginning of November, excluding student demonstrations and occupations from the criminal profile: the law will only punish “musical gatherings”. Furthermore, the number of the article will no longer be 434 bis, but 633 bis, which concerns the invasion of land or buildings.

The amendment therefore limits the offense to “anyone who organizes and promotes the wanton invasion of land or buildings others, public and private, in order to organize a musical gathering or having another entertainment purpose” when “the invasion results in a concrete danger” for public health or safety due to non-compliance with the rules on drugs, safety and hygiene.

They are excluded in this way student occupations or other public demonstrations and reference is made to the violation of the rules on safety and hygiene in events and those on narcotic substances. The maximum penalty remains the same for the organizers or promoters of the rallies, ie from 3 to 6 years of imprisonment, while the participants will be punishable only on the basis of article 633 of the penal code.

The new text also reformulates the rule that already provided for compulsory confiscation, extending the provision also to the profits of rave parties, to act as a further deterrent. Telephone interceptions remain possible, limited to the alleged organizers or promoters of the event, for which, in addition to the six years, a fine of from one thousand to 10 thousand euros is also foreseen.

“With this amendment to the anti-rave decree-law, the Government perfects the law, making it more effective to combat the illicit conduct to be prosecuted”: commented the Minister of Justice, Charles Nordioafter the amendment has been filed.