An artificial intelligence that can discuss racial quotas, care for curly hair and recommend works made by black people. This is Deb, the AI ​​created by the Instituto Identidades do Brasil (ID_BR), an entity with diversity, inclusion, education and professional qualification programs that seeks to reduce inequalities in the job market and in society.

The idea is for the tool to be a “virtual friend” to answer questions about inclusion that people don’t know who to ask, or don’t have the courage to talk about in public.

“Diversity issues still do not reach everyone with an easy and welcoming vocabulary”, says writer and presenter Luana Genót, also founder and executive director of ID_BR.

She created Deb to solve this problem. “We believe that artificial intelligence is a mechanism that can help us enhance and disseminate this conversation in a much faster and easier way for different audiences.”

For Genót, racial issues only become “trending” when there are cases that go viral: “But when there are not enough media cases, the issue goes downhill.” That is why she decided to take advantage of the current trend, which is artificial intelligence, to ensure that the racial issue is always being debated, even among people who are not directly involved in the issue.

“Because it’s also really cool to chat with an artificial intelligence, there are people who do this just to pass the time. And then we can also penetrate other bubbles that, even if they’re not talking about the subject, will be curious to talk to an artificial intelligence that will be able to bring insight into the topic,” he says.

Precisely to fulfill the objective of democratizing the subject, the “For Everyone” (free) version of Deb is accessed via Instagram – a different way from most AI platforms, which have their own website.

To use the tool, simply follow the @chamaadeb profile on the network and start a private conversation by sending a message.

Two months after its launch, the profile already has more than 15 thousand followers and Deb already has around 3 thousand conversations per day.

In this initial stage, the AI ​​only responds via text, but the proposal is that it will gain other functionalities as the project receives new investments.

The main difference between Deb and other AIs on the market is its repertoire, which includes several inclusion and diversity themes. To this end, ID_BR has stocked the tool’s database with content – ​​books, articles, films and concepts – that discuss racial equality and the inclusion of other minorities.

In practice, when asking Deb for book references, for example, she is much more likely to suggest works by black or indigenous authors. “It is much easier for her to give you a reference by Conceição Evaristo as a first response than a conventional mechanism, in which the book will only be by Conceição Evaristo if you mention that you want a black author,” Genót explains. “With Deb, it is more common for her to give you this reference beforehand, even if you do not mention a black author.”

AI is also programmed to engage in dialogue rather than simply answer questions. It usually ends its response by asking the other person other questions or even asking if they have any questions about the subject.

“Deb will say: ‘You’re asking me about quotas, do you have questions about affirmative action programs or have you tried to sign up for any program?’, because at the end of the day we want people to get more involved with this issue, especially those people who don’t have the habit of getting involved, because maybe they didn’t feel invited to the subject”, explains the creator of the technology.

The tool also has a paid version: a plug-in for companies customized for each client with language adapted to the corporate environment. The need arose in conversations with which ID_BR already works by giving lectures on diversity and corporate inclusion.

“Many companies have expressed a need for us to offer training, but questions arise outside of business hours, within the personal sphere of employees. Deb comes in this direction. She can be integrated into the system that the company uses and trained using the language of that company, that is, it is not the general language of Instagram,” says Genót.

The initiative comes at a time when many artificial intelligences are criticized for having a racist bias, giving responses that incorporate society’s prejudices. For Martin Luther Cândido e Silva, a member of AfroCubo and CEO of Biti9, Deb may not combat the root of this problem, which needs to be attacked at its “base”, but it does at least make the issue a topic for debate in society.

“We have a great opportunity to debate this topic. And, in a scenario where there is a fight over who has the best and most powerful AI, we have the opportunity in Brazil, a country so diverse, with so many different ethnicities and origins, to popularize AIs with non-prejudiced and more diverse biases,” says Silva.

He also highlights the importance of Deb for racial literacy, since “people are often afraid to ask [assuntos sobre diversidade] the others”.