Franco Lollia will be judged on May 10, commemoration day for the abolition of slavery. Spokesman for the Anti-Negrophobia Brigade, this 49-year-old Guadeloupe risks a fine of 3,750 euros for having sprayed the statue of Colbert with paint in June 2020. The judges postponed the trial on Monday, considering that the National Assembly cannot be a civil party. On the sculpture located in front of the official building, the anti-racist activist had inscribed “State negrophobia”, to protest against the homage paid to the author of the Black Code of 1685, relating to the organization of slavery. P. R.