Anti-Racism Campaign | Orpo has talked about racism with the sports people – AC Oulu, which got into trouble, is considering joining the campaign

Anti-racism campaign|The match between AC Oulu and Inter was stopped at the beginning of August due to racist shouting from the audience.

Government has challenged all Finnish communities, companies, associations and organizations to participate in the campaign called Me pohuumme teoin, which challenges them to dismantle structural racism within organizations with concrete actions.

For a long time, racism has come to the fore in, for example, sports stands.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) mentioned on Saturday in Ylen Ykkösaamu that he himself had already spoken with one sports club about the subject.

However, it was not AC Oulu, which received a lot of attention three weeks ago. AC Oulu’s Veikkausliiga match between it and Inter was stopped due to racist chanting from the crowd.

AC Oulu says that he is considering joining the government’s anti-racism campaign.

“We have committed to such campaigns in the past, so of course we are considering participating in everything that can make the eradication of racism visible”, says the CEO of AC Oulu Jani Kotikangas.

Match referee Mohammed Al-Emara reacts to a shout from the audience, in which, according to the match recording, “referee fuck you from Finland” was shouted.

After the match, Al-Emara was amazed at how the four referees each heard the racist chant, but none of the organizers did. Later, he emphasized that his intention was not to stigmatize AC Oulu or its club community, but to point out that addressing racism is left to the responsibility of the referee case after case after case.

Al-Emara emphasized that there have been similar cases often in Finnish football.

Home fabric according to it was an individual case. However, according to him, the club has taken several measures. A person who has been shouted at in the stands has been denied access to watch the club’s matches on a match-by-match basis.

A report form was also set up on AC Oulu’s website, where you can report, for example, racist shouting in the stands anonymously or with your own contact information. In addition to this, the team has a notification phone that can be called during the matches for related activities.

The number and form are also reminded during matches on information boards and announcements.

According to Kotikkanka, there have been no reports yet, but if there are, they will be treated with the appropriate seriousness.