But now he has decided to eliminate his creation before something bad happens.

The recently published God of War Ragnarok in the PC version it has a problem: it requires access to PSN a factor that bores many Steam users and makes it impossible to purchase for those who live in a country where PSN is not supported and therefore accessible. A modder then decided to solve everything with one mod to the delight of many.

The words of the modder and Nexus Mods

“We noticed that the popular PSN-bypass mod for God of War: Ragnarök was removed from our site by the author, and so we got in touch to find out why,” he said Nexus Mods in a tweet. In a response, Nexus Mods later confirmed that the modder, known as iArtoriasUA, decided to remove the mod because it had too much of a following and he didn’t want to conflict with Sony.

“It was my personal decision because the mod received too much attention (even IGN and PC Gamer) wrote an article about it,” iArtoriasUA told Nexus Mods. “So, I thought it would be best to remove it from the public to avoid any potential threat from Sony (although the project has never changed anything in memory related to Sony products, but better safe than sorry). I’m sorry this happened, but I can’t put myself in danger since it wasn’t clear. I hope you understand. Peace!”

Some users have though reloaded the modwithout taking credit for the creation but thus ensuring that others can access it.

