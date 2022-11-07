From the Belgian Grand Prix, the technical directive TD039 wanted by the Federation to counteract the technical directive came into force in F1 porpoising phenomenon, aerodynamic rebound inherent in ground-effect cars that has especially put Mercedes and Ferrari in difficulty. From Spa onwards, the F1-75 struggled more to be competitive, especially in the race compared to the excellent first half of the season in which four victories came which could have been many more without numerous problems due to reliability problems, wrong decisions at the strategy level wall and some driving errors of the pilots.

After the summer break, however, only in Singapore – and only with Charles Leclerc – did Ferrari really have the opportunity to win the Grand Prix, while in all the other races the superiority on the pace of Red Bull (but also of Mercedes in Holland, the United States and Mexico) was quite clear-cut. Our major exponents in terms of technique, Carlo Platella and Federico Albano, met to discuss the possible effects of the technical directive on performance of the Ferrari F1-75. Good vision.