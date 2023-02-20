From 21 to 25 February, from 8 to 14, an open week is scheduled at the Grana Padano Arena in Mantua dedicated to pneumococcal and anti-Herpes zoster vaccination for all subjects born between 1952 and 1958 inclusive who have never been vaccinated. Access will be free and without an appointment; however, it is necessary to have a health card. The Mantua Asst communicates it.

Pneumococcal vaccination is a useful strategy to prevent the so-called pneumococcal diseases (pneumonia, meningitis, septic arthritis), resulting from a Streptococcus pneumoniae infection. They represent a significant public health problem, as they are associated with high mortality. In adults and the elderly, the most frequent manifestation of streptococcal infection is pneumonia, the incidence and severity of which increases with age, with a lethality that reaches 10-30% in adults.

Vaccination against Herpes zoster (better known as St. Anthony’s Fire) is indicated against the disease caused by the reactivation of the varicella virus, generally contracted in childhood, which lurks silently in the nerve ganglia and spinal cord. This vaccination is able to reduce cases of post-herpetic neuralgia (one of the most frequent and debilitating complications of the disease) and clinical cases of zoster.