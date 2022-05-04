Sinaloa.- Although it was in January 2020 that it was approved to modify the Waste Law of the State of Sinaloa for ban the use, sale and distribution of plastics non-biodegradable; To the date, application is forgotten.

As a result of different extensions agreed between the government and the productive sectors, the regulations of the anti-plastic law are not being followed; In addition, there is no definitive date to return to the subject.

paused norms

According to the State Congress, non-biodegradable plastic products such as straws and bags for the transfer of goods are prohibited, after the publication of the decree in the Official Gazette on February 21, 2020; In addition, the second stage began on February 15, 2021, to ban plates, glasses, trays, spoons, forks, lids, and other containers, however, due to the pandemic, the third stage, which sought to ban Styrofoam products, such as containers, plates and glasses from August 15, 2021, was suspended until November 15, an extension that was extended and is maintained.

Joel Gerardo Retamoza, coordinator of the Sinaloa Environmentalist Alliance, recalled that, before the approval, it was emphasized before the 63rd Legislature that it was considered a hasty approval.

“We had commented that the anti-plastic law had been somewhat hasty because the means to eliminate this type of plastic were not yet available,” he said, since there is still not a sufficient market for the sale of biodegradable products to cover the demand.

Laura Guzmán Torróntegui, president of the National Chamber of the Restaurant Industry and Spicy Foods (Canirac) Culiacán, explained that until now The date on which it could be resumed is not known precisely.