The platform that obscures the “pieces” is still blocked: the alarm from Lega A

Valerio Piccioni – Rome

For once they were all in agreement. And in sprint times. After the House, it was the Senate that unanimously said yes to the anti-piracy law. The war on the “pezzotto” could begin with an additional decisive weapon: the possibility of checkmating illegal sites within half an hour. The rule that the Serie A League had repeatedly invoked, estimating the damage to the clubs at one billion over three years. It was July 12th, a month and a half since the start of the championship. Not even the most optimistic people expected to make it in time, but there was confidence that in a few weeks the “we did it” flag could be placed.

See also Valentino Rossi at dinner with Alessandro Borghi, Lazza, Marracash and Salmo And instead, more than four months after that decisive yes from Parliament, the CEO of the League A Luigi De Siervo launches a new alarm: the law exists, but its operational translation is still a distant promised land. And this despite the fact that the recent Caivano law decree, which also contains “provisions for the safety of minors in the digital sector”, has defined a new restriction by assigning Agcom a now mandatory task: it cannot “order”, but ” orders”, according to the new wording, the blocking of pirate sites. And the platform that will allow all this will have to work “within three months” (previously it was six, but it was July, so little has changed).

Technical issues? Political conflicts with the opposition which denounces a weakening of Agcom’s powers? Bureaucratic meanders in which legislative goodwill is lost in the babel of regulations? The fact is that the technical table met, but let’s put it in an assembly format, with the risk of producing a sort of relay of postponements, one leads to another perhaps for different reasons. In the meantime, at least for football we have already digested quite a bit of the season and there is still no white smoke. See also MotoGP | Mir: "I hope to have news about my future soon"

And so the “pezzotto culture” is still alive and well, perhaps paradoxically widespread even and above all by those who take it out, when it damages it, with their club because it let slip the top player of the moment who ended up in Premier or Riyadh. And then it’s one thing to ask for cheaper subscriptions or better service. Another steal. Goals, matches, fiction, films. Which we risk continuing to do. And then, once the law is made, we find a way to apply it. And quickly.