In France, on Tuesday, January 21, the second nationwide strike against raising the retirement age takes place. In particular, in the city of Rennes in the west of the country, clashes between demonstrators and the police have already begun.

According to the portal Actu Rennes with reference to the prefecture, about 23 thousand people take part in the action. It is noted that the radicals of the Black Bloc movement are burning garbage cans and throwing bottles at police officers. Police respond with tear gas and water cannons.

The largest trade union, the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), writes on Twitter that about 200,000 demonstrators took to the streets to take part in the strike in Marseille, 80,000 in Toulouse, and 25,000 in Nice.

Across France, 200 protests are expected to take place, in which 1.2 million French people are expected to participate, according to police.

The first nationwide demonstration against raising the retirement age in France took place on 19 January. According to the trade union, the rally in Paris had 400,000 participants, and a total of 2 million people protested in 200 rallies in the country.

Earlier, on January 17, the National Railway Company (SNCF) warned of an almost complete cessation of traffic on a number of routes due to protests from the national trade union movement.

On January 11, about a thousand people demonstrated against the pension reform in Perpignan, France. Residents of the city took to the streets with burning torches in their hands.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Born on January 10 introduced a reform according to which the retirement age in the country will rise from 62 to 64 years. According to her project, from September 1, 2023, the retirement period will gradually increase and reach 64 years in 2030.