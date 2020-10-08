61 suspects from “all social strata”, “all ages”, “all family and professional environments” were arrested, according to the central office for the repression of violence against people.

About sixty people were arrested since the start of the week in France, suspected of downloading and viewing child pornography images and videos, thanks to peer-to-peer, a system of direct file exchange between users, without recourse to intermediary servers. Eric Berot, head of the central office for the repression of violence against persons (OCRVP), affirmed this Thursday on franceinfo that “all social strata of society are affected” by the phenomenon. There are 100,000 connections per year to child pornography sites in France. “France really needs to give itself the tools to fight this phenomenon”, he said.

franceinfo: How did you go about identifying these internet users?

Eric Berot: Several weeks ago the OCRVP identified a number of internet users who were downloading child pornography files. on peer-to-peer networks. We have decided to conduct a large-scale operation with all the local judicial police services in order to carry out a series of arrests during the week of October 5 to 10. We mobilized for this 220 judicial police officers, including about sixty specialists in cybercrime. A total of 61 people were arrested until Thursday morning. Hundreds of external hard drives, phones, computers, tablets, USB keys, CDs, DVDs were seized. The first investigations revealed that four of these individuals, in addition to downloading child pornography files, had committed rape either in the intrafamilial field or in the professional field.

What are the profiles of the people questioned?

There is no typical profile at all. It is an offense that transcends all social strata and all ages since in this operation we have people who are between 28 and 75 years old. We have family environments that are totally different. We have couples with children, couples without children, singles, divorced people with children and without children. So really, all social layers of society are affected. And in the professions, it’s exactly the same. This ranges from the unemployed to the teacher, including a sports educator, an imam, employees, executives, computer scientists. All layers of society are affected by this phenomenon.

Were any of these suspects known to you?

Yes quite. Some were known. We had also targeted three categories of people. We targeted either people who had large volumes of downloads, or people who had a professional environment, who could suggest that they were taking action. And indeed, people who were already known for similar facts or registered in the Fijais file (File of perpetrators of sexual or violent offenses).

Are you seeing an upsurge in downloads of child pornography files in France?

It is something that is very complicated to measure. We don’t really have any figures. What we found is that during the confinement, indeed, we had an increase in download volumes. But we can’t say so much more. We are still in France with 100,000 connections per year, which is still a lot. So, France really needs to give itself the tools to fight this phenomenon. Better coordination is missing. I think that we should create, as for the anti-narcotics office (OFAST), a service, and the OCRVP is quite legitimate, to coordinate action in the fight against child pornography.