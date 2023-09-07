‘Ndrangheta, blitz in Vibo Valentia: unsolved feminicide in Catanzaro in 2016

There are several professionals among those arrested in theanti-mafia operation called Maestrale-Carthago carried out this morning by the carabinieri of Vibo Valentia Investigative Nucleus with the coordination of Dda of Catanzaro led by the prosecutor Nicola Gratteri. Among the recipients of the measure in prison, also the criminal lawyer Francis Sabatino of the Court of Vibo Valentia, defender of several defendants of the maxi-trial Rinascita Scott. Under house arrest the former president of the Province of Vibo Valentia and former mayor of Briatico ended up Andrew Nigliathe former manager of the Asp of Vibo and current medical director of the Villa Sant’Anna clinic in Catanzaro, Caesar Easter, the lawyer of the Court of Vibo Valentia Azure Pelaggi.



There are a total of 84 suspects and against them the Dda of Catanzaro hypothesizes, for various reasons, i mafia-type crimes of associationhomicide, mafia political electoral exchange, drug and weapon trafficking, corruption, extortion, receiving stolen goods, disturbed freedom of enchantments, unlawful competition with threats or violence, fraudulent transfer of values, aggravated fraud to obtain public funds and other crimes, all aggravated from the “mafia method”.

‘Ndrangheta, justice for Maria Chindamo: among those arrested there is one accused of the heinous murder

The Maestrale-Carthago operation it could also shed light on the murder of Maria Chindamo, the accountant kidnapped and disappeared on 6 May 2016 in front of her agricultural estate in Limbadi, in the Vibonese area. The Dda of Catanzaro charges a suspect, Salvatore Ascone, in addition to his participation in the Mancuso clan of Limbadi, with the possession of weapons and drugs, also with murder, in competition with two other subjects (one of whom died and one at the time of the made a minor) by Maria Chindamo.

Killed because she wanted to be free. The chief prosecutor of the Catanzaro DDA, Nicola Gratteri, speaks of the death of Maria Chindamo, in the press conference on the outcome of the “Maestrale-Carthago” operation against the gangs of ‘Ndrangheta del Vibonese. “It is a story that has impressed us, because after her husband’s suicide, which occurred a year before his death, this woman thought of becoming an entrepreneur, of looking after the interests of the earth, of looking after her children and freeing herself from that modus operandi and that mafia mentality. She had also enrolled in university but she was not forgiven for her freedom, her desire to be independent, to be a woman”.

